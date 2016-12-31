News By Tag
Petit futé and Nova rent a car Croatia partner for Croatian market in 2017
Nova Rent a Car is pleased to announce a strategic marketing partnership with Petit futé as part of the marketing campaign
Rino Pavlov from NOVA Rent a car Croatia said: "We are thrilled to work with Petit futé, through their award-winning content available to consumers in digital or paper format will help all travellers to find their best and most relaxed way of travel through Croatia with our car rental.
" Nova Rent a Car has also announced a new feature – the ability to book a car within a book through links on digital issue, "allowing travellers easy access to best rental car deals". Just look for a sign ' Petit Futé Recommended'
NOVA Rent a Car is one of leading car rental brands in Croatia.
With our large low season and high season fleet we operate from almost all major airport,downtown and many other pick up locations in Croatia.
Find our rental car offices in Zagreb, Zadar, Sibenik, Trogir, Kastela, Split, Makarska and Dubrovnik For more info visit our web page http://www.novarentacar.hr or call +385 72 535 535
