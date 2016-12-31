 
News By Tag
* Travel Croatia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Zagreb
  Zagreb
  Croatia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

Petit futé and Nova rent a car Croatia partner for Croatian market in 2017

Nova Rent a Car is pleased to announce a strategic marketing partnership with Petit futé as part of the marketing campaign
 
ZAGREB, Croatia - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- In an effort to capture a greater share of the affluent international travel market, Nova Rent a Car has partnered with Petit futé to highlight and recommend travel experiences to all clients who choose Croatia as their prefferred holiday destination and to use NOVA Rent a Car as their preffered travel companion.

Rino Pavlov from NOVA Rent a car Croatia said: "We are thrilled to work with Petit futé, through their award-winning content available to consumers in digital or paper format will help all travellers to find their best and most relaxed way of travel through Croatia with our car rental.

" Nova Rent a Car has also announced a new feature – the ability to book a car within a book through links on digital issue, "allowing travellers easy access to best rental car deals". Just look for a sign ' Petit Futé Recommended'

NOVA Rent a Car is one of leading car rental brands in Croatia.
With our large low season and high season fleet we operate from almost all major airport,downtown and many other pick up locations in Croatia.

Find our rental car offices in Zagreb, Zadar, Sibenik, Trogir, Kastela, Split, Makarska and Dubrovnik For more info visit our web page http://www.novarentacar.hr or call +385 72 535 535
End
Source:Nova rent a car Croatia
Email:***@rentacarsplit.net
Posted By:***@rentacarsplit.net Email Verified
Phone:00385989836950
Tags:Travel Croatia
Industry:Tourism
Location:Zagreb - Zagreb - Croatia
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NOVA Rent a car SPLIT PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share