Wrong Use of Collar and Cuff Sling Causing Neck Sprain
A collar and cuff sling is a therapeutic accessory for arm pain relief. This report is an investigative statement on adverse effects issues of using the product in a certain way.
2014/15 data marked a total number of 553,000 reported cases of musculoskeletal harm caused at the workplace. Of these, approximately 40% were injuries of upper arm. All these numbers imperatively point to the significance of this specific sub-niche of pain. It is important to remember that the total number of patients seeking treatment for the same includes all other similar events besides job related causes.
Usage of painkillers is understandably a common trend. Muscle sprains can be very debilitating. In fact, sometimes the cause may be neural, and the sufferer has to go through the nightmare of unbearable pain consistently. It can become more critical by the observation that the arms can become paralytic with limited movement. A pain killing drug can alleviate the suffering for the time being, but as it builds tolerance, one would need to increase the dosage. These days, even the NHS acknowledges the validity of alternative therapy practices such as physiotherapy, and the use of a collar and cuff sling. However, Her Majesty's Health Services also note a degree of apprehension on the use of this product without specialist monitoring.
This is especially relevant in emergence of numerous complaints on further pain caused by using the sling. This report interviewed all involved parties in the debate as an investigative effort to help patients find relief, and return to work. 2015/16 registered a total loss of 30.4 million work days due to injury related causes. It is for the common interest of the general public that such a critical issue receives a proper address from all quarters. A discussion with a major manufacturer of the sling in UK revealed that there is more than meets to the eye in this matter. Apparently, many patients do not take a mere sling so seriously, as they should.
It turns out that improper use of the product does have adverse side effects. Here is what the customer support staff had to clarify. "Physiotherapy is a proper scientific field and not a quack method. A specialist provides massage therapy in full knowledge of the nerve, muscle, and bone formations at the affected region of the body. People must follow exact instructions on how and when to use the collar and cuff sling. In addition, we notice that many patients eventually become over-confident due to the relief and undertake hazardous physical activities only too soon. One should be allowing sufficient healing time before activating the arm functions again."
Disclaimer: This is a pure investigative report. The correspondent has no obligations, financial or anything else with the services and companies mentioned in this piece to present the facts. The factual mentions solely indicate a logical argument.
