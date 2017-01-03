 
CNet Training Help Women Get into Network Cabling

CNet Training are collaborating with Crossrail and Women Into Construction to help get more women into network cabling.
 
 
LONDON - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The 'Women into Network Cabling' project, run by CNet Training in association with Kath Moore at Women into Construction is assisting a number of unemployed women who are actively seeking work in the construction industry. After an initial interview and assessment day the chosen women will attend the CNet Training Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) program, which is the recognised certification program that has been approved and specified by the sector as the 'must-have' operational level certification for those working in Network Cabling. Once completed, those who successfully pass will gain the official CNCI® certification with full use of the CNCI® logo, a post nominal title i.e. Natasha Smith CNCI, plus two optional Level 3 BTEC Advanced Award qualifications. The project will also guarantee each newly certified lady a two-week work placement where they will be considered for possible employment.

The ten day CNCI® program will take place at CNet Training's dedicated education facility at Barking and Dagenham College.

Women into Network Cabling is run by Women Into Construction, an independent not-for-profit organisation, that provides support to women wanting to work in the construction industry to create a more gender-equal work force.

Watch this space for more news as this project progresses.

To find out more about programs from CNet Training, please visit: http://www.cnet-training.com/.

About CNet Training
International award-winning training and education company, CNet Training has been designing and delivering professional industry focussed programs since 1996.­

Today, being the large­s­t and longest running training and education provider in the world dedicated to the data centre and network infrastructure sectors, CNet Training is recognised globally for being the industry leaders and remains the only industry dedicated education provider to award both internationally recognised qualifications and professional certifications.

CNet Training is trusted and renowned for its comprehensive and technically in-depth suite of programs and quality of delivery by instructors who themselves have years' experience working within data centre facilities and network infrastructure environments.

A significant part of CNet Training's history is the development of the highly acclaimed Global Data Centre & Network Infrastructure Education Framework, which offers industry professionals an opportunity to map data centre and network infrastructure education, qualifications and certifications in line with their desired knowledge and career progression.  It also helps organisations to create future development plans for their teams.

CNet Training deliver programs in locations across the world. In addition to its impressive client list of multinational organisations, the company is proud of its close associations with the world's leading trade associations and industry bodies including the Data Centre Alliance, AFCOM, Broad Group, Green Grid, ISO quality standards and Pearson, the world's largest education company. So trusted is CNet Training's expertise that it also designs and delivers vendor-specific programs for many of the world­'s leadin­g manufacturers of data centre and network infrastructure solutions.

About Women into Construction
Women into Construction provide bespoke support to women wishing to work in the construction industry, and assist contractors to recruit highly motivated, trained women, helping to reduce skills gaps and create a more gender-equal work-force. Women into Construction are a membership organisation, supported by industry, local councils and training organisations. For women, they provide advice, training, work-placements and job opportunities that ultimately lead to sustained employment in construction. For contractors, Women into Construction provide access to skilled and motivated women wishing to enter the construction industry.

About the CNCI®- www.cnet-training.com/cnci
The Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) is the must-have certification for all those working within the network cable infrastructure sector and is endorsed by many of the sector's major organisations.

Born out of close collaboration with major organisations throughout the sector and CNet Training's experience and expertise, the CNCI® is the first official certification designed specifically for the network cabling sector.

It's a ten day program that is dedicated to providing cable installers with everything they need to confidently and accurately prepare, install, test and certify copper and fibre cabling systems, specifically for those wishing to demonstrate the highest levels of knowledge, skills and expertise in network infrastructure.

Blending a perfect mix of theoretical study and practical exercises the CNCI® certifies individuals' ability to work to the correct cabling standards and follow the recommended codes of practice when undertaking cable installation projects.

Click to Share