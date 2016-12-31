News By Tag
Perfect Setting for a Perfect Selfie; Vivo Launches V5 with 20MP Front Camera
Brand to focus on offering unparalleled camera and music experience
The all new "Moonlight Glow" feature induces a natural glow on the face without straining eyes that lights up the picture irrespective of the lighting conditions. Furthermore, this feature will allow users to capture every frame perfectly without making them grainy, distorted or flooded with hard flash.
Speaking at the launch of the flagship device, Mr. Kent Cheng, CEO, Vivo India, said, "With the launch of V5, Vivo adds a new dimension and sets its focus on emerging camera technology, thus offering an unprecedented camera experience. V5 comes with the first-ever 20 MP front camera that creates flawless pictures in naturally vivid colours. We are sure that our new offering is all set to create a new benchmark and will be widely accepted by customers and redefine the selfie experience."
Perfect Frame for Every Story
The device is equipped with 20MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, to express a story through every frame in a way never been done before. The front camera for selfie lovers comes with the 'Moonlight Glow' feature to make every selfie splendid and flawless.
Sleek, Smart and Fast
V5 runs on Funtouch OS 2.6 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and paired with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM, which is expandable up to 128 GB. The Octa-core 64-bit processor enables a user to achieve lag-free and smooth operations, while gaming and multitasking. V5 also supports an 'Eye Protection Mode' feature that filters out blue light to protect vision and prevents eye strain.
Vivo V5 features a 13.97 cm (5.5) HD display with the resolution of 1280×720 els and 2.5D corning gorilla glass
Vivo V5 – Specifications
· 4G LTE Network
· 13.97 cm (5.5) HD Display
· Octa-core 64-bit
· 4 GB RAM/32 GB ROM (Expandable up to 128 GB)
· 20 MP Front Camera and 13 MP Rear Camera
Battery 3000 mAh
Never Miss a Beat with Custom Built Hi-Fi Audio Chip
Music lovers will be able to enjoy every beat played on V5 with the custom built AK4376 Hi-Fi audio chip that provides an unparalleled sound quality experience by giving a signal-to-noise ratio of up to 115dB.
Lightning Speed Fingerprint Unlocking
V5 offers a technological breakthrough with its faster fingerprint unlocking that unlocks the screen in just 0.2 seconds.
Multi-task with Smart Screen Split
The 'Smart Screen-Split' feature allows users to multitask without having to switch back and forth every time a message pops up. Users can chat and watch videos simultaneously on one screen.
The phone priced at Rs 17,980/- will be available from November 26th onwards at a store near you.
To know more visit http://www.vivo.co.in/
