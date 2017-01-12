Getting Down To Business with Southern Ocean State of the Chamber Feb 8

Newly appointed Acting Executive Director of NJ Tourism Jake Buganski will be the featured speaker as the Southern Ocean Chamber launches their 103 year with State of the Chamber Breakfast at Holiday Inn Manahawkin

-- The planning for Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce 2020 Vision strategy began in 2014 as members and regional stakeholders celebrated the 100th Anniversary of one New Jersey's top chambers of commerce. After assemblying a Regional Econiomic Development Council that produced the 2015 Targeted Industries and Economic Impact Study, an advisory group met to establish a three year plan to advance both the organization and local business into the next phase of the 21st century. Learn the opportunties that will get everyone there, on Wednesday Feb 8 beginnign with registration at 815am, with breakfast and program starting shortly after at Holiday Inn Manahawkin 151 Rt 72 East.The State of the Chamber agenda will feature overview of newly created programs that are small business focused with big picture impact, as well as 2017 events and meeting announcements. The Destination Marketing overview will also be shared along with upcoming chamber projects. Freeholder Director Joseph Vicari will give a county update, and NJ Division of Travel & Tourism Acting Executive Director Mr. Jake Buganki, CDME will discuss his new role and state initatives,The Southern Ocean Chamber Board of Directors will introduce new officers President Jillian Panzone Elsasser, Vice President Skye Gibson, CFP, Second Vice President Jeremy DeFillipis, and Treasurer Malcolm Burton to welcome members. The cost for breakfast and program is $20 with reservation, $25 at the door. To RSVP please contact Southern Ocean County Chamber Office at 609 494 7211, stop in at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom or go to www. visitLBIregion.com Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram by following Southern Ocean Chamber or on all socal as LBI Region.