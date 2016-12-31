News By Tag
Invacare® Aquatec® Kogia wins prestigious design award
The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design; and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, have honoured the outstanding design of the Invacare Aquatec Kogia with a 2016 GOOD DESIGN® Award.
Ø Aurélie Lauret - Industrial Designer
Ø Priscilla Prioulet - Industrial Designer
Ø Anne Kristin Klockow – Research and Development
Ø Kathrin König – Research and Development
Ø Michael Kimmerie – Research and Development
"Invacare is honoured to have been awarded with this prestigious award. Good Design symbolises exactly what this bath-lifter stands for; quality, robustness and safety." said Silke Kustermann, Group Product Manager at Invacare.
"The bath-lifter was evaluated on quality design of the highest form, function and aesthetics. By obtaining this award, it shows our commitment to innovation and superior design quality" stated Aurélie Lauret, Industrial Design Manager EMEA.
About the Award
GOOD DESIGN is the world's most recognised and oldest Design Awards program arranged annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies. It is an international symbol showing a company's firm commitment to innovation and superior design embodiment. All products awarded with a Good Design award are available to see in the Museum's Permanent Design Collection, which is frequently exhibited throughout the United States and also internationally.
To find out more about the Invacare Aquatec Kogia, please visit www.invacare.eu.com.
Contact
Invacare EMEA Marketing Communications Team
***@invacare.com
