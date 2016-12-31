 
Industry News





Southern Ocean Chamber launches Women in Business Roundtable January 31

2017 begin many new programs for the 103 year business organization, one of the first to hit the calendar brings businesswomen together for coffee and conversation at member Universal Cabinetry Design in Ship Bottom.
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Starting the year off with making new connections should be a must for women doing business in the Long Beach Island Region.  Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled monthly roundtables hosted in women owned or operated businesses for the next several months as part of their 2020 Vision strategic plan. The first disucssion will be held at Universal Cabinetry Design at 2500 Long Beach Blvd in Ship Bottom beginning at 10am on Tuesday January 31. This is a free networking event with RSVP to Southern Ocean Chamber office.

*The purpose of these meetings are to strengthen the opportunties for women doing busines in our community^  stated  Lori Pepenella, CEO of the Southern Ocean Chamber. "It is an informal way to build relationships and create a support system for women in any chapter of their career." The roundtable's will feature coffee, discussion topic, resources available for geared for professional development for women, and networking. January's discussion will be Organization Tips for Women who wear many hats, and will have information regarding educational tools available from the Ocean County Library.

To RSVP for Women in Business Roundtable hosted at  Universal Cabinetry Design, please contact Southern Ocean Chamber 609 494 7211, stop into their commerce center at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom or visit them online at www.visitLBIregion.com. Please stay connected by following on social as Southern Ocean Chamber on Facebook and Instagram or as LBI Region on all social.

