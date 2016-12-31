News By Tag
Fit Together-Products for couples specifically designed for those people who are getting fit togeth
Felixstowe, UK – Samantha Jayne Muncaster has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter effective December 01, 2016.The Fit Together team is targeting to raise £5,000 in order to bring Fit Together products to market.
Samantha and Xavier Jover Segura (Project creators), a couple living together in Felixstowe, a small beach town in England, with a very lovable pooch called Dylan. Samantha is a personal trainer locally and Xavier is a doctor in telecommunications.
Fit Together Tshirts are designed when two people stand together the logo becomes one! This is because the design is printed on the sides of each shirt. Although this isn't an exact science (there is a foot height difference between us and a 40kg weight differentiation!)
As a couple, Samantha and Xavier are always working out together. They had seen products for couples but none specifically designed for those people who are getting fit together. Thus the design Fit Together was born but the uniqueness does not stop there. Fit Together Sports bottles and keyrings also available in special packs!
Samantha says "Staying fit together has always been a priority for us and you can see some of the unique ways we do this on our Instagram account couples exercise. This is where the motivation for our Fit Together brand has come from. Being healthy and staying motivated can be hard but it can be easier with someone to support you along the way. Not only do you fit together but you're also staying fit together to enjoy life as it should be- at it's fullest!"
They even have a special experience pack for a group of willing individuals who are brave enough to try something new. This would include getting to meet the team (the best part!), a T shirt, bottle and keyring for every individual and an exclusive 2 hour exercise class.
With just 47 hours left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please look at all the rewards they have for those who make a contribution. Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "Fit Together" get funded!
If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.
For more information about Fit Together, please visit: http://fit-together.co.uk/
If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/
