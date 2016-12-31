News By Tag
'Welcome the New Year' Offer: 17% off All Purchases Over $150 at "Genus Jewels"
Avail 17% Off All Purchases Over $150 till January 20 at Genus Jewels!
Genus Jewels is for middle class working women who wish to look their best but generally run with a tight budget. If you are one of those, this New Year is going to be very special for you.You can shop to your heart's content and get a chance to save a good amount of money on each purchase over $150. A great range of fashion jewelry and accessories are in line. These are trendy and of exceptional quality. All Genus Jewels items are carefully designed to suit your taste and personality. The 17% discount offer shows the company's true concerns for its customers. The offer will end on January 20, so make the most of it. At Genus Jewels, you can get a huge collection of top-quality fashion jewelry and accessories including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, pendants and many more.
Genus Jewels has got a reputation for being a customer-friendly online jewelry store. It's a specialized department store for working ladies who have a low budget for jewelry and fashion accessories. Every product meets the latest fashion needs and is unique in design, so you will wear a touch of sheer elegance without having to spend big. You would surely love all Genus Jewels items and collectibles. The store offers FREE SHIPPING in Ontario.
To explore more about Genus Jewels and its jewelry and collectibles, please visit their website: https://www.genusjewels.com/
Business-Residential Address: Genusjewels.com, 11 Gateshead Ave, Kanata, Ontario, Canada K2K3A9
76089 Morgan's Grant PO, Kanata, Ontario Canada K2W0C0
Contact
Genus Jewels
6132710116
admin@genusjewels.com
