'Welcome the New Year' Offer: 17% off All Purchases Over $150 at "Genus Jewels"

OTTAWA, Ontario - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- "Genus Jewels" brings you a wonderful opportunity to save a lot this holiday season while doing your normal purchases at their store. Under the name 'Welcome the New Year', the company offers a great discount of 17% on all purchases above $150. This exceptional offer ends on January 20. Good that the discount gets deducted from the final amount automatically on the payout page and hence you don't need to enter any coupon code to avail the offer.

Genus Jewels is for middle class working women who wish to look their best but generally run with a tight budget. If you are one of those, this New Year is going to be very special for you.You can shop to your heart's content and get a chance to save a good amount of money on each purchase over $150. A great range of fashion jewelry and accessories are in line. These are trendy and of exceptional quality. All Genus Jewels items are carefully designed to suit your taste and personality. The 17% discount offer shows the company's true concerns for its customers. The offer will end on January 20, so make the most of it. At Genus Jewels, you can get a huge collection of top-quality fashion jewelry and accessories including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, pendants and many more.

Genus Jewels has got a reputation for being a customer-friendly online jewelry store. It's a specialized department store for working ladies who have a low budget for jewelry and fashion accessories. Every product meets the latest fashion needs and is unique in design, so you will wear a touch of sheer elegance without having to spend big. You would surely love all Genus Jewels items and collectibles. The store offers FREE SHIPPING in Ontario.

To explore more about Genus Jewels and its jewelry and collectibles, please visit their website: https://www.genusjewels.com/

Business-Residential Address:       Genusjewels.com, 11 Gateshead Ave, Kanata, Ontario, Canada K2K3A9

76089 Morgan's Grant PO, Kanata, Ontario Canada K2W0C0

