Automotive Radar Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
In Automotive Radar technology, Millimeter-wave radar segment is expected to witness high growth rate due to its developing features. Asia Pacific automotive radar market share is estimated to witness substantial gains, due to its strong outlook in the application industries. Increasing requirements can be accredited to low manufacturing costs which are accompanied by surging automotive sales across the region.
Some of the key players in this market include are OmniVision Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Viracle Electronics Co. Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., TRW (ZF) , Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Fujitsu Ten, Continental Automotive , Bosch , Texas Instruments Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Inc.,OmniVision Technologies Inc., Delphi Inc., Autoliv, Valeo and Denso Corp.
Application Covered:
• Parking assistance
• Forward collision warning system
• Adaptive cruise control
• Lane departure warning system
• Blind spot detection
Frequency Covered:
• 24GHz chips
• NarrowBand (NB)
• Ultra-WideBand (UWB)
• 77GHz chips
Technology Covered:
• Camera
• Millimeter-wave Radar
• LiDAR
• Ultrasonic Radar
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
