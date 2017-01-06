News By Tag
Biggest Projects of 2016 for Create Talents and Models
As we start the New Year and Create Talents wishes to reflect upon the best of this 2016's projects and achievements.
Our stunning female models Ula L, Nazli G, Randi B and Kirsten P had participated in Bridal Modeling shoots and performed runway modeling with grand wedding gowns in the Orchard Gateway Bridal Fashion series that took place from March to June 2016.
Another one of our significant milestones is the involvement with the Front Row Fashion festival at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Our male model RK10 K represented Uomo Collezioni's luxurious Canali brand of Men's wear. He walked the runway with dapper daywear and nightwear formal suits. The event featured a large number of prestigious brands such as Diane Von Furstenberg, Burberry, Coach, and Versace to celebrate the fashion weeks from the four main capitals of fashion around the world which are Milan, London, New York, and Paris.
One of the major government sector projects we had to add to the list was our collaboration to HPB (Health Promotion Board) of Singapore to provide model Zali B for the F.I.G.H.T campaign. The campaign educated the public on the ways to protect from Flu and infectious diseases. It was featured across the entire island, and Zali B appeared in many advertisements, billboards, posters and many other media platforms.
Recently in the month of October, we did a project with a major aviation industry client, Jetstar Asia involving our models Angela P and Han S. They had to model for short video advertisements that were intended to engage the public in a selfie taking competition titled #FridayFREEFlights which had four creative themes of 'Lovey Dovey Passport Selfie', 'Goofy Passport Selfie', 'Photobomb Passport Selfie' and 'Face Swap Passport Selfie'.
Next, we also did a very big kid modeling project with The Asian Tour which is the official regional sanctioning body for professional golf in Asia. It featured many of our kid models Carmen G, Charlie T, Esther P, Jayden-G, Kenji P, Matt Jaemond, Maurice H, Shawn P, Rahul, and Rishab.
A spokesperson for Create Talents said, "We have achieved some important successes this year. Front Row at Marina Bay Sands, Asian Tour are some crucial projects that we did. We are proud to have worked with clients like Jetstar, Mediacorp, P&G, Bata, M1, HPB and Orchard gateway. Of course, we had many more clients and we are thankful for every one of them."
Mediacorp was another big client where six of our models, Jan D, Ali Khan, Teck Lee, Alexa P, Viran D, and Mukesh K participated in a moving father's day commercial broadcasted on Channel 5. Another project with Medicaorp was the 'Cash Struck' video shoot done as a parody of the PPAP (Pen pineapple Apple Pen) song with our senior model, Moey Y.
"Our models are our real heroes. They did us proud on all the projects and everyone cooperated with clients and the agency to get the projects through smoothly. Everyone's efforts are appreciated and we will look forward to achieving more in 2017," further commented the Create Talents spokesperson.
For more details, visit our website - http://createtalentsandmodels.com/
Create Talents and Models projects -http://createtalentsandmodels.com/
