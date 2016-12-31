 
Industry News





Join CERATIZIT at IMTEX 2017 in Bangalore, India

The CERATIZIT GROUP is attending IMTEX 2017 in Bangalore, India from January 26 to February 1. Our experts will be showcasing a comprehensive service portfolio at booth A120 in hall 3C.
 
 
CERATIZIT_IMTEX 2017
MAMER, Luxembourg - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- IMTEX is the largest exhibition for metal cutting tools and manufacturing solutions in South and South-East Asia.

An extensive range of products will be presented by our experts at our 169 m2 stand with seven display islands.

IMTEXT 2017: our highlights

We are delighted to present you our wide range of solutions:

-    MaxiMill 491(http://www.ceratizit.com/products/metal-cutting/list/detail/?product=517&cHash=5fba79e2d3bbe906f46d7b7df6d51e98)

-    CERATIZIT 3x3 (http://www.ceratizit.com/products/metal-cutting/cutting-solutions-by-ceratizit/ceratizit3x3/)

-    MaxiDrill 900 (http://www.ceratizit.com/products/metal-cutting/list/detail/?product=65)

-    Solid carbide tools

-    Wear parts (http://www.ceratizit.com/products/wear-protection/list/?category=6)

The competence brands Cutting Solutions by CERATIZIT and Hard Material Solutions by CERATIZIT as well as CERATIZIT India Round Tool Solutions with Cobra Carbide are looking forward to meeting you at our booth A120 in hall 3C in Bangalore.

