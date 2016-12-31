News By Tag
CloudOYE As Best Cloud Hosting Provider In India - Going Fast Forward
Summary: IT companies are favorably eyeing CloudOYE's scalable and cost effective hosting solutions.
Governments continued focus on e-governance is driving cloud adoption, with IT companies, BPOs and other organizations looking at cloud for rapid growth.
"Banks can leverage cloud technologies to deliver better services", says a Chief Information Technology Officer of a leading IT firm. "Internet banking, mobile banking and micro-finance are excellent opportunity areas".
After the present demonetization initiative by the government the focus is to bring in cashless regimen in many quarters.
There are millions of retail shops in India, and most of them face challenges with payment from customers as it is a normal practice to sell goods on credit. Here cloud can play a significant role to help retailers.
Cloud computing essentially is a network of remote servers that enables companies to store, manage and process data through a web based interface.
A key advantage of cloud computing is data and programs can be accessed from anywhere through an assortment of devices with internet connectivity.
Cloud computing is set to be game changer with more than millions of startups and small businesses in India all set to adopt cloud computing.
According to IDC (International Data Corporation)
"Cloud computing is good news for small companies", says a MD of an IT firm. "They could not afford expensive software designed for large companies, and cheap software lacked in functionality. Today cloud is changing this story".
To make its offer attractive CloudOYE is presenting attractive plans to consumers. With its offerings powered by Onapp, a leading London based Software Company; CloudOYE is enabling customers to build their own cloud server as per their requirements.
"We have more than 2000+ satisfied customers", says the company spokesperson. "They have rated CloudOYE as best cloud hosting provider in India".
Moreover, CloudOYE boasts of having Industry best accreditations. It is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and was accredited as the best ITES Company 2004-05.
This company has come a long way since its inception in 2002. "Now we are able to ensure clients get flawless solutions at pocket-friendly prices".
Cloud computing though is not without its challenges.
"Protecting sensitive information is a big challenge for us", says a leading cloud hosting vendor in India.
This is not surprising considering the recent global security breaches.
Moreover, the matter is complicated even more with numerous local suppliers, resellers and partners in the cloud computing arena.
Luckily, many of the security issues are now addressed by leading cloud hosting providers in India.
Cloud computing is now as reliable as any traditional hosting platform.
"We have numerous redundant hardware clusters, which mean virtually no downtime for our clients", says a CloudOYE rep.
According to Gartner, the public cloud services in India are projected to grow a little over 30% in 2016 to total $ 1.26 billion.
This means a definitive shift from legacy based IT services to cloud-based services.
According to a study the IaaS segment will remain the fastest growing segment in 2016.
IaaS or Infrastructure as a Service is the fundamental building block for cloud services.
It comprises of highly automated and scalable compute resources that can be self-provisioned and made available on demand.
What makes IaaS popular to businesses is they get direct access to their servers and storage as they would with traditional servers.
CloudOYE is in the forefront in all types of cloud platforms, IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.
Without any doubt, cloud computing is now a disrupting technology. It is bringing users access to data, applications and storage that are not stored in their computer.
CloudOYE is strongly leveraging this demand. No wonder CloudOYE as best cloud hosting provider in India is all set to reach new heights.
About CloudOYE
Cloudoye.com, a Noida based cloud hosting service provider with domain expertise, integrated cloud infrastructure, Tier III data centers is offering businesses fully managed services and dedicated technical support.
For more information, contact CloudOYE at their India offices at;
SDF Block G-13/14,
Noida Special Economic Zone
Phase II, Noida 201 305
Call: 18002122022
Contact
Cloudoye
***@cloudoye.com
