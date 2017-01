Marketforce to host 7th annual 20:20 Customer Experience: Financial Services on 29th March 2017

20:20 Customer Experience: Financial Services is the premier customer experience conference that brings together professionals from banking, insurance, life assurance and more.

Contact

Cecilia Wray

***@marketforce.eu.com Cecilia Wray

End

-- Find out what developments are set to drive change in the next three years and beyond at 20:20 Customer Experience: Financial Services. With a new look agenda focusing on the forward-looking innovations rumbling the industry; dive into presentations, panels and the new Hackathon60 to uncover the secrets pushing the industry towards true customer-centricity."A fast moving and interactive conference that explored a wide range of customer experience elements."Head of Customer Experience, Principality Building Society"Some excellent speakers with insightful views both interesting and useful takeaways."Associate Director, Fidelity InternationalEstablished in 1987, Marketforce Business Media has over 25 years experience of delivering high quality strategic events and B2B communications.We produce and manage over 60 industry leading B2B strategic conferences, training courses, lecture series and webinars every year, as well as providing insights through reports and surveys. Utilising our expertise and strong relationships with key experts, we create interactive events that deliver superb learning and networking experiences. Our events take place across the UK and Europe and cover: Financial Services, Energy & Utilities, Transport & Logistics, Customer Experience, Media & Broadcasting and Economics & Regulation.Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/ events/financial- services/2... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.