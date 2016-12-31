News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Marketforce to host 7th annual 20:20 Customer Experience: Financial Services on 29th March 2017
20:20 Customer Experience: Financial Services is the premier customer experience conference that brings together professionals from banking, insurance, life assurance and more.
"A fast moving and interactive conference that explored a wide range of customer experience elements."
Head of Customer Experience, Principality Building Society
"Some excellent speakers with insightful views both interesting and useful takeaways."
Associate Director, Fidelity International
Established in 1987, Marketforce Business Media has over 25 years experience of delivering high quality strategic events and B2B communications.
We produce and manage over 60 industry leading B2B strategic conferences, training courses, lecture series and webinars every year, as well as providing insights through reports and surveys. Utilising our expertise and strong relationships with key experts, we create interactive events that deliver superb learning and networking experiences. Our events take place across the UK and Europe and cover: Financial Services, Energy & Utilities, Transport & Logistics, Customer Experience, Media & Broadcasting and Economics & Regulation.
Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Cecilia Wray
***@marketforce.eu.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse