Registration Now Open For Leading Military Conference Future Helicopter Technology 2017

SMi Group Reports (2016.01.06, London, UK): 3rd Annual Future Helicopter Technology is now open for registration

Future Helicopter Technology 2017

Contact

Shannon Cargan

***@smi-online.co.uk Shannon Cargan

End

-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that registration is now open for the leading military conference,, taking place in Rome on 18th and 19th May 2017.Formerly held in Central and Eastern Europe, due to overwhelming feedback from the military and industry defence helicopter market, we now move the event to Rome, Italy. With a deep and rich history of military aviation, and home to Leonardo-one the worlds' leading Helicopter Manufactures, this event will provide you with the very best opportunity to meet commanders and programme managers from a diverse and exciting defence organisations.Representing all branches of the Italian Armed Forces· Brigadier General (Ret'd) Roberto Quattrociocchi, Former Deputy MILREP NATO,Force (Conference Chairman)· Major General Fabio Molteni, Commander Flying Experimental Centre,· Major General Antonio Bettelli, Commander Italian Army Aviation,· Major General Nicola Zanelli, Commander,· Rear Admiral Giorgio Gomma, Director of the Naval Aviation Dpt. (Italian Navy General Staff) and Commander of the Italian Fleet Air Arm,· Colonel (Ret'd) Massimo Bonesi, Former Chief of the Italian Army Aviation Test Centre - RW Development and Test Expert,· Brigadier General Uwe F. Klein, Commander International Helicopter Training Centre (IHTC) and Head of German Army Aviation,· Brigadier General Fernando Garcia Blazquez, Commander Spanish Army Aviation,· Colonel Lenny Brown MBE, Commanding Officer of the Commando Helicopter Force,· Colonel Hannes Mittermair, Aviation Brigade,· Colonel Henrik Kanstrup, Commander Helicopter Wing Karup,· Colonel Thomas Hoenig, Division Leader Logistics, NATO Helicopter Management Agency,· Colonel Jean-Didier Vandezande, Material Resources department,· Lieutenant Colonel Uwe Schleimer, Deputy Commander,· Mr. Ivan Volpoet, Head of Flight Test Division chez DGA Flight Test Center,· Mr. Cyril Goutard, Tiger Programme Manager,· More helicopter platforms represented than any other 2017 military event: NH90, TIGER, Sikorsky UH-60, Bell UH-1D, cH-53E Super Stallion, Merlin Mk3· A detailed focus on Maritime Helicopter Optimisation with high level briefings from USMC, Royal Navy and Commander Italian Naval Aviation· Top military rotary commanders presenting from: Italy, Spain, Germany, Denmark and Belgium, giving you essential access to strategic and equipment decision makersThe program is set to offer a clear overview on major aviation capabilities, current and future challenges to joint operations and Special Forces, maritime deployment of rotary wing aircrafts, and even the latest technological developments regarding the most advanced helicopter platforms in the world. With specific times slots allocated for:· International Updates from Europe· Special Operations and Rapid Deployment· Fleet Modernisation· Naval Helicopter Perspectives· Updates on Global and Strategic Projects· Next Generation Rotary DevelopmentTo view thefrom the event website https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ defence/europe/ Future-Helico... . We are delighted to offer reduced rates to Military, Government & Public Sector representatives.For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Future Helicopter Technology 2017, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 207 827 6748, smalick@smi- online.co.uk For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-online.co.ukRome, Italy18-19 May 2017https://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/europe/Future-Helicopter-Technology?utm_medium=www.futurehelicopter.co.uk&utm_source=D-129&utm_campaign=prlog---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk