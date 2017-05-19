News By Tag
Registration Now Open For Leading Military Conference Future Helicopter Technology 2017
SMi Group Reports (2016.01.06, London, UK): 3rd Annual Future Helicopter Technology is now open for registration
Formerly held in Central and Eastern Europe, due to overwhelming feedback from the military and industry defence helicopter market, we now move the event to Rome, Italy. With a deep and rich history of military aviation, and home to Leonardo-one the worlds' leading Helicopter Manufactures, this event will provide you with the very best opportunity to meet commanders and programme managers from a diverse and exciting defence organisations.
The unrivalled speaker line-up:
Host Nation Speakers: Representing all branches of the Italian Armed Forces
· Brigadier General (Ret'd) Roberto Quattrociocchi, Former Deputy MILREP NATO, Italian Air Force (Conference Chairman)
· Major General Fabio Molteni, Commander Flying Experimental Centre, Italian Air Force
· Major General Antonio Bettelli, Commander Italian Army Aviation, Italian Army
· Major General Nicola Zanelli, Commander, Italian Special Forces Operations Joint Command
· Rear Admiral Giorgio Gomma, Director of the Naval Aviation Dpt. (Italian Navy General Staff) and Commander of the Italian Fleet Air Arm, Italian Navy
· Colonel (Ret'd) Massimo Bonesi, Former Chief of the Italian Army Aviation Test Centre - RW Development and Test Expert, Italian Army
International Speakers:
· Brigadier General Uwe F. Klein, Commander International Helicopter Training Centre (IHTC) and Head of German Army Aviation, German Army
· Brigadier General Fernando Garcia Blazquez, Commander Spanish Army Aviation, Spanish Army
· Colonel Lenny Brown MBE, Commanding Officer of the Commando Helicopter Force, UK Royal Navy
· Colonel Hannes Mittermair, Aviation Brigade, Austrian Air Force
· Colonel Henrik Kanstrup, Commander Helicopter Wing Karup, Royal Danish Air Force
· Colonel Thomas Hoenig, Division Leader Logistics, NATO Helicopter Management Agency, NAHEMA
· Colonel Jean-Didier Vandezande, Material Resources department, Belgian Air Component
· Lieutenant Colonel Uwe Schleimer, Deputy Commander, European Personnel Recovery Centre
· Mr. Ivan Volpoet, Head of Flight Test Division chez DGA Flight Test Center, Direction générale de l'armement (DGA)
· Mr. Cyril Goutard, Tiger Programme Manager, OCCAR
NEW for 2017:
· More helicopter platforms represented than any other 2017 military event: NH90, TIGER, Sikorsky UH-60, Bell UH-1D, cH-53E Super Stallion, Merlin Mk3
· A detailed focus on Maritime Helicopter Optimisation with high level briefings from USMC, Royal Navy and Commander Italian Naval Aviation
· Top military rotary commanders presenting from: Italy, Spain, Germany, Denmark and Belgium, giving you essential access to strategic and equipment decision makers
The program is set to offer a clear overview on major aviation capabilities, current and future challenges to joint operations and Special Forces, maritime deployment of rotary wing aircrafts, and even the latest technological developments regarding the most advanced helicopter platforms in the world. With specific times slots allocated for:
· International Updates from Europe
· Special Operations and Rapid Deployment
· Fleet Modernisation
· Naval Helicopter Perspectives
· Updates on Global and Strategic Projects
· Next Generation Rotary Development
Future Helicopter Technology 2017
Rome, Italy
18-19 May 2017
https://www.smi-
