Special Night Jan. 18th with Artist RosaLinda Virgen Mini-Concert "Noches con Sabor Mexicanismo!"

New Latin Artist RosaLinda Virgen is ready for her Mini-Concert "Noches con Sabor Mexicanismo!" Jan. 18th @The Palms Resturant 7p-12p with her Special Guest Artists will be performing to Live! Mariachi Supremo de Mexico:)

-- Finally, the Night to come and Enjoy! "Noches con Sabor Mexicanismo!"with New Latin Artist RosaLinda Virgen is here! RosaLinda Virgen will perform with Live! Mariachi Supremo de Mexico with her Special Guest Artist on Jan. 18th, 2016 at The Palms Resturant located 8060 E. Florence Ave, Downey, CA Doors Open @5pm-1am and the Show starts from 9pm-12am. Tickets are available via Ticketon www.ticketon.comLatin Artist RosaLinda Virgen will also be having as Master of Ceramony Radio Celebrity from La Ranchera Radio Ruben Miranda Plus Sports Celebrity Carlitos Avilas and New Entertainment Host Lea Wienhold will be doing Radio interviews for Digital Radio Banda Nortenaz www.radiobandanortenaz.com for some very Special VIP Guest Artists already invited to this International Musical Event too!Artist RosaLinda VIRGEN has Recorded 7 Music Albums which include the list which are:1. Como Fue Enamorame de Ti2. Gavillancio3. La Zelayda4. A la Luz de Los Cucullos5. Palabras de Mi Madre6. Caminito de Rocio Durcal7. Amor Perdido de Javier SolisRecently, Artist RosaLinda VIRGEN was invited by El Mercadito L.A. to Perform in the Celebration of "Las Mananitas for Virgen Guadalupe" on December 12, 2016 and was received very well by the Public which kept Shouting! For more Songs by RosaLinda VIRGEN! She is also working on some Jaripeo Events to be announced in 2017, as info.Now RosaLinda VIRGEN is preparing her Mini-Concert Series called "Noches con Sabor Mexicanismo!"which will be held at The Palms Resturant located at 8060 E. Florence Ave, Downey, CA on January 18, 2017 @7pm-12pm Tickets will be available via Ticketon www.ticketon.com where she will be Honored by her Padrino Latin Artist Miguel Angel "El Bronco" Plus Special Guests Artists will accompany her like Saul Santos Mendoza, Alfredo Romero 'El Cora', Chuy Rubio, and Grupo Norteno Los Potros! Plus will perform with Live! Mariachi Music too. Www.mariachisupremodemexico.weebly.com Tickets available via Ticketon www.ticketon.com $15.00 each Plus Children under 12 years are FREE! https://www3.ticketon.com/ event/ROSALINDA- VIRGEN/340189 New Latin Artist RosaLinda VIRGEN will be available for Music Booking under Music Agent Chino Rodriguez with Latin Music Booking at (305) 606-7113 Plus will be Releasing her New Music CD thru New Record Label OMG/Orient Music Group which is a USMD/Universal Music Distribution!More New Music Material to Follow Stay Connected via Instagram/Twitter/prodsesmeraldaFollow RosaLinda Virgen via-Instagram/rosalindavirgenYoutube/rosalindavirgenTwitter/prodsesmeraldaMedia Contact Info:Esmeralda Productionswww.cortecircuito.usP.O. Box 5046Diamond Bar, CA 91765Lou Dorado(818)406-1291 CA(480)306-1291 AZhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIy7tDwGP1chttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdrKALCZbQkhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWkas-59FYchttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-Id6xmjihE