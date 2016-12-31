Special Night Jan. 18th with Artist RosaLinda Virgen Mini-Concert "Noches con Sabor Mexicanismo!"

New Latin Artist RosaLinda Virgen is ready for her Mini-Concert "Noches con Sabor Mexicanismo!" Jan. 18th @The Palms Resturant 7p-12p with her Special Guest Artists will be performing to Live! Mariachi Supremo de Mexico:)