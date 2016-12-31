News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Special Night Jan. 18th with Artist RosaLinda Virgen Mini-Concert "Noches con Sabor Mexicanismo!"
New Latin Artist RosaLinda Virgen is ready for her Mini-Concert "Noches con Sabor Mexicanismo!" Jan. 18th @The Palms Resturant 7p-12p with her Special Guest Artists will be performing to Live! Mariachi Supremo de Mexico:)
Latin Artist RosaLinda Virgen will also be having as Master of Ceramony Radio Celebrity from La Ranchera Radio Ruben Miranda Plus Sports Celebrity Carlitos Avilas and New Entertainment Host Lea Wienhold will be doing Radio interviews for Digital Radio Banda Nortenaz www.radiobandanortenaz.com for some very Special VIP Guest Artists already invited to this International Musical Event too!
Artist RosaLinda VIRGEN has Recorded 7 Music Albums which include the list which are:
1. Como Fue Enamorame de Ti
2. Gavillancio
3. La Zelayda
4. A la Luz de Los Cucullos
5. Palabras de Mi Madre
6. Caminito de Rocio Durcal
7. Amor Perdido de Javier Solis
Recently, Artist RosaLinda VIRGEN was invited by El Mercadito L.A. to Perform in the Celebration of "Las Mananitas for Virgen Guadalupe" on December 12, 2016 and was received very well by the Public which kept Shouting! For more Songs by RosaLinda VIRGEN! She is also working on some Jaripeo Events to be announced in 2017, as info.
Now RosaLinda VIRGEN is preparing her Mini-Concert Series called "Noches con Sabor Mexicanismo!"
Tickets available via Ticketon www.ticketon.com $15.00 each Plus Children under 12 years are FREE! https://www3.ticketon.com/
New Latin Artist RosaLinda VIRGEN will be available for Music Booking under Music Agent Chino Rodriguez with Latin Music Booking at (305) 606-7113 Plus will be Releasing her New Music CD thru New Record Label OMG/Orient Music Group which is a USMD/Universal Music Distribution!
Follow RosaLinda Virgen via-
Instagram/rosalindavirgen
Youtube/rosalindavirgen
Twitter/prodsesmeralda
Media Contact Info:
Esmeralda Productions
www.cortecircuito.us
P.O. Box 5046
Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Lou Dorado
(818)406-1291 CA
(480)306-1291 AZ
https://www.youtube.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
Esmeralda Productions
Lou Dorado
8184061291
esmeraldaproductions@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse