Q-tickets is spearheading the growth of E-commerce in Qatar

-- With the emergence of technology and its profound effects on all aspects of our lives it is no surprise that most activities are being digitised on a priority basis around the world, Qatar being no difference. Nearly everyone in Qatar today has a smartphone and access to high speed internet. It won't be wrong to say that Qatar has become a tech-savvy country. The internet penetration in the country currently stands at more than 80% and Qatar is poised to become one of the most technological advanced country in the coming years as projects such as Lusail Smart City.The e-commerce market size in Qatar was estimated to be QR8.44bn in 2014, with the business-to-consumer (B2C) market contributing 44% and the business-to-business (B2B) market contributing 56% (QR4.73bn).One company that stands out and has really achieved milestones in the field of e-commerce is the online ticket booking portal 'Q-tickets'.Q-tickets was founded in 2014 by Dr. Tejinder Singh, the well-known entrepreneur known for successfully establishing a network a businesses in Qatar. His business acumen was acknowledged by Arabian Business awards last year when he was awarded with the prestigious 'Entrepreneur of the Year 2016'. Q-tickets is credited with bringing in the culture of e-ticketing to Qatar by becoming the first third-party movie and event ticketing portal in the entire GCC region.Q-tickets has partnered with the Doha Bank for the purpose of handling the payments and has succeeded in having more than 40, 000 registered users who make use of its services to book e-tickets for various things such as movies and other events. Q-Tickets helps patrons avoid standing in queues for movie and event tickets, the time that was otherwise wasted in standing in long queues outside can be used in some other productive way. Booking tickets for movies and events has never been easier, it only takes a few minutes to book the tickets on Q-tickets.Q-tickets not only lets users to book tickets for movies but also for events such as concerts, sports matches, and also many events that are organised by Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA). Recognising the contribution of Q-tickets to the Qatar's e-commerce sector in general and e-ticketing in particular, the Arabian Business Qatar Awards rewarded Q-tickets with the award of the 'Fastest Growing Company of the Year' in 2016.By being the first player in the e-ticketing sector in Qatar, Q-tickets has successfully reaped all the first-mover advantages and become an industry leader, with many cinemas and event hosting venues having entered into active business partnerships with Q-tickets. Even though many new players have entered the e-ticketing business, Q-tickets has established its supremacy in the market by deploying a successful business strategy that encompasses not only cinemas but also events such as concerts of internationally acclaimed musicians. Q-tickets has also taken a lead in the market by sealing the 'official ticketing partner' deals for many events. With mega sporting events such as FIFA2022 around the corner, Q-tickets will have a much bigger role to play. Q-tickets will have to play a pivotal role in help international visitors get tickets to matches of their favourite teams.is seeking to replicate the same success across other GCC countries too as it is planning to aggressively launch the service in the neighbouring GCC countries.