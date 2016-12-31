 
Company announces Data Recovery Software for Android Phone to recover deleted data

Android Data Recovery Software recovers deleted data from various android devices like android mobile phone, tablet PC and other android devices
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Android Data Recovery Software is specially designed to recover all type of lost data from Android mobile phone, tablet PC and other Android technology based devices. Android data retrieval program recovers deleted files in all data major loss conditions. Software is helpful to recover deleted digital pictures, images, music files, video clips, official documents and other important data from different android devices. Android file recovery application provides different search techniques that deeply scan your android device and recover your lost, deleted and missing file and folders. Android data restoration application recovers various kinds of deleted files saved in different file formats like Audio (MP4, M4A, WAV, WMA), Video (AVI, MOV, MP4, MPG, F4V), Photo (JPG, BMP, GIF), Document (DOC, DOCX, XLS, PPT, PDF) Archive (ZIP, TGZ, RAR), Email (MSG, EML) and many more.

Android data recovery program is useful to recover all type of data lost due to formatted or reformatted android device memory card, corrupted or virus infected android device, software/hardware error, improper device handling or any other data loss reason. Software is useful to restore all deleted digital pictures, videos, music files and other important folders from Android technology based storage device. Software supports all major brands of Android devices like Sony, Samsung, HTC, LG etc.

Software Features:

1. Software provides advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and recover deleted data files from Android technology based devices.

2. Android data restoration utility recovers lost file and folders from formatted or logically corrupted memory card of Android device.

3. Android file recovery program performs read only operations and does not modify the data.

4. Application provides option to save your recovered files at specific location on your computer system.

5. Android data recovery tool helps to retrieve data lost due to accidentally formatted android device, power failure, logical error, human fault, virus attack or any other similar data loss reason.

