Company announces Data Recovery Software for Android Phone to recover deleted data
Android Data Recovery Software recovers deleted data from various android devices like android mobile phone, tablet PC and other android devices
Android data recovery program is useful to recover all type of data lost due to formatted or reformatted android device memory card, corrupted or virus infected android device, software/hardware error, improper device handling or any other data loss reason. Software is useful to restore all deleted digital pictures, videos, music files and other important folders from Android technology based storage device. Software supports all major brands of Android devices like Sony, Samsung, HTC, LG etc.
Software Features:
1. Software provides advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and recover deleted data files from Android technology based devices.
2. Android data restoration utility recovers lost file and folders from formatted or logically corrupted memory card of Android device.
3. Android file recovery program performs read only operations and does not modify the data.
4. Application provides option to save your recovered files at specific location on your computer system.
5. Android data recovery tool helps to retrieve data lost due to accidentally formatted android device, power failure, logical error, human fault, virus attack or any other similar data loss reason.
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
Contact
techddi.com
***@techddi.com
