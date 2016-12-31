News By Tag
What is gynecomastia? Read More
One of the more common causes of male #breastenlargement is #fat #accumulation behind the #breast. One study showed a direct correlation between #body mass index and #Gynecomastia.
Gynecomastia can cause emotional discomfort and impair your self confidence. Some men may even avoid certain physical activities and intimacy simply to hide their condition.
Gynecomastia is characterized by:
• Excess localized fat
• Excess glandular tissue development
• Sometimes excess breast skin
• Presence unilaterally (one breast) or bilaterally (both breasts)
