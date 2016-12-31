What is gynecomastia? Read More

One of the more common causes of male #breastenlargement is #fat #accumulation behind the #breast. One study showed a direct correlation between #body mass index and #Gynecomastia.

Gynecomastia is a condition of over-developed or enlarged breasts in men that can occur at any age. The condition can be the result of hormonal changes, heredity, obesity or the use of certain drugs.Gynecomastia can cause emotional discomfort and impair your self confidence. Some men may even avoid certain physical activities and intimacy simply to hide their condition.Gynecomastia is characterized by:• Excess localized fat• Excess glandular tissue development• Sometimes excess breast skin• Presence unilaterally (one breast) or bilaterally (both breasts)One of the more common causes of male breastenlargement is fat accumulation behind the breast. One study showed a direct correlation between body mass index and Gynecomastia.