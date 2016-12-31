The Prime Watches Introduces A New Luxury Brand – Frederique Constant to Watch-lovers

The Prime Watches is all set to extend its offering of watches with welcoming new brand – Frederique Constant. The timepieces of the brand are magnificent in designs and creative in looks.

-- The Prime Watches always gives surprises to watch lovers by bringing new collections and new watch brands. Being the leading authorised watch retailer in India, it has been carrying out its responsibility very well with maintaining a transparency in business and authentic timepieces. For more than 25 years, it has been the one-stop destination for renowned watch brands across the world. Recently, it announced to welcome Frederique Constant watches for the fashion-loving people. The luxury watch boutique never compromises with the satisfactions of its patrons. The step to welcome this new brand has been taken for the luxury watch buyers across India.Frederique Constant watches are adorned for their fine craftsmanship and delicate designs. Sophistication has been one of the core values of the brand that is presented through the watches. With an unobscured view and elegant architectures, these watches always stay high in demands. The brand started designing watches from 1988. Since then, it has been climbing up to the success through its regal pieces of art. Based in Geneva, the brand takes accolades across the world for their innovative style of watchmaking.The Heart Beat collection seems to be the all-time favourite among the watch lovers. The timepieces of the collection have an aperture window that allows wearers to peep into the inner complexity of the watches. The collection got enormous success from every corner of the fashion world and it had led the brand to introduce collections like Double Heart Beat and Love Heart Beat collection. The brand's interest in art and aesthetic craftsmanship made a way for the Art deco Collection. The timepieces from the collection are reminiscent of the Art Deco age. Along with an elegant style of watchmaking, the brand has also presented its expertise in the technology by introducing Worldtimer collection.Frederique Constant has impeccable collections of watches that are ageless in appeal and timeless in design. The Prime watches welcomes the brand to give more options to watch lovers who are looking for elegant and sophisticated timepieces. The watch boutique unveils the collections like Heart Beat, Art Deco, Ladies Automatic, Classic, Runabout and slimline to the fashion enthusiasts. They can explore and search watches as per their choice and even contact to the luxury watch expert of the boutiques for any further information. The Prime Watches seem happy and satisfied on the occasion of welcoming the new brand for its loyal buyers. It has arranged every detail of the brand and the watches to increase the brand awareness among the watch collectors. Being the authorised watch retailing partner of the Frederique Constant watches, it has been providing manufacturer's guarantee and other services on the watch purchase.The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique has been the authorised watch retailer of India for more than 25 years. Having the largest chain of watch boutiques, it spreads across the country. Coveted brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, Longines, TAG Heuer, Tissot and more enrich the offerings of the watch store. Along with the luxury brands, it has also some renowned names from the Fashion watch brands including Fossil, Michael Kors, DKNY, Guess, Emporio Armani and Chaps.The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique+91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344