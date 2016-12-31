 
Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31


Security Predictions 2017 - The Threats are real

 
 
PRETORIA, South Africa - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- 2016 was a standout year for cyber attacks with crypto ransomware (http://rdgroup.co.za/news/290-how-to-stop-ransomware), IoT Botnets  and crimeware-as-a-service to mention a few. With 2017 upon us, WatchGuard's Chief Technology officer, Corey Nachreiner has released his predictions (http://rdgroup.co.za/news/294-security-predictions-2017) as to what we threats we can anticipate for the year ahead.

1.       Fast acting Ransomworms will spread threats faster than ever.

2.       Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) will be exploited.

3.       Botnet zombies will primarily target IoT's.

4.       In 2017, we'll see civilian "casualties" in the Cyber Cold War.

5.       Under siege by cyber criminals, SMBs turn to small MSSPs for cyber security. (RD SLA's)

6.       Increased biometrics usage hides continued credential insecurity; passwords aren't really gone.

7.       Attackers start leveraging machine learning and AI to improve malware and attacks.

Get the complete report (http://rdgroup.co.za/news/294-security-predictions-2017)

Cyber-attacks will continue to be a major threat to businesses in 2017 and beyond. Staying educated on the latest InfoSec threats and solutions is the best way to improve your defences.

Click here (http://rdgroup.co.za/products/network-security) to learn how Robinson Distribution and WatchGuard can help set up the defences for your network today.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.
WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, providing best-in-class Unified Threat Management, Next Generation Firewall, secure Wi-Fi, and network intelligence products and services to more than 75,000 customers worldwide. The company's mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard and ideal solution for Distributed Enterprises and SMBs. WatchGuard is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

About Robinson Distribution

Robinson Distribution specializes in business critical solutions for South Africa and Africa.  They offer a selection of only the best solutions from reputable suppliers with the ability to provide excellent service.  Robinson Distribution has established themselves as one of the top distribution companies in South Africa.  Visit Robinson Distribution's (http://www.rdgroup.co.za/) website for more information.

Contact
Robinson Distribution
***@rdgroup.co.za
End
Source:WatchGuard Technologies
Email:***@rdgroup.co.za Email Verified
