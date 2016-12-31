News By Tag
Global Aerogel Market (2015-2021)-Research Nester
Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled "Aerogel Market–Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2015 – 2021".
Global aerogels market was estimated at USD 312.5 Million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,896.2 Million in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% over the forecasted year 2015 to 2021.
Growth Drivers and challenges
Intensifying demand from the end users of aerogel for instance oil & gas, automotive, marine and aerospace, etc. Increasing globalization leading to an escalation in investments and new players in the industry are the factors which drive the growth of global aerogel market in near future.
In addition to that some characteristics of aerogel such as high insulation, cheap and rich in availability of the raw material are certain factors driving the growth of global aerogel market over the forecasted period i.e. 2015-2021.
High production cost and high investment are the major factors which restraints the growth of global aerogel market in the upcoming years.
Market Size and Forecast
In 2015, North America aerogel market accounted for more than 60% of the global revenue share in 2015 and it is anticipated that it will grow at a healthy rate owing to growing demand from the automotive, aerospace and marine industries.
Europe aerogel market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5% from 2015-2022 the market is anticipated raise owing to Severe guidelines for environment safety and building and construction strategies.
Asia Pacific aerogel market is estimate to be the most profitable geographical market. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2% from 2015 to 2021.
