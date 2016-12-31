Global Solar Control Films Market to Witness 9.4% CAGR During 2016 – 2022 By P&S Market Research

The Global Solar Control Films Market was valued at $645.1 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2016 - 2022.

-- The Global Solar Control Films Market was valued at $645.1 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2016 - 2022. The factors driving the growth of the global market include reduction of energy cost & carbon footprint, reduction of ultra-violet (UV) & infrared (IR) emissivity, and increasing awareness about advantages of solar control films over normal sun reflective glass. Additionally, the surge in the real estate development is further boosting the opportunities for increasing demand for solar control films.https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/solar-control-films-marketThe sunlight streaming through window comprises heat, UV rays, infra-red radiation, and visible light. UV rays possess health risk, since excessive exposure may cause skin cancer, premature aging of skin, cataracts and other eye problems. UV rays are the major reason for fading, and it can cause damage to furniture, hard floor, equipment and other materials. Wherever there are windows, be it houses or offices, this issue will surface there.The information and data in the publication "", represents the research and analysis of data from various primary and secondary sources. An amalgamation of bottom-up and top-down has been used to calculate the market size. P&S Market Research analysts and consultants interacted with leading companies of the concerned domain to substantiate every value of data presented in the report. The company bases its primary research on discussions with prominent professionals and analysts in the industry, which is followed by informed and detailed, online and offline research.Clear FilmsDyed FilmsActivated CarbonVacuum Coated FilmsSafety FilmsDecorative FilmsIR FilmsSputtered FilmsCommercial BuildingResidential BuildingAutomotiveMarineOthersP&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.