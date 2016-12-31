News By Tag
Global Solar Control Films Market to Witness 9.4% CAGR During 2016 – 2022 By P&S Market Research
The Global Solar Control Films Market was valued at $645.1 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2016 - 2022.
The sunlight streaming through window comprises heat, UV rays, infra-red radiation, and visible light. UV rays possess health risk, since excessive exposure may cause skin cancer, premature aging of skin, cataracts and other eye problems. UV rays are the major reason for fading, and it can cause damage to furniture, hard floor, equipment and other materials. Wherever there are windows, be it houses or offices, this issue will surface there.
The information and data in the publication "Global Solar Control Films Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2022", represents the research and analysis of data from various primary and secondary sources. An amalgamation of bottom-up and top-down has been used to calculate the market size. P&S Market Research analysts and consultants interacted with leading companies of the concerned domain to substantiate every value of data presented in the report. The company bases its primary research on discussions with prominent professionals and analysts in the industry, which is followed by informed and detailed, online and offline research.
GLOBAL SOLAR CONTROL FILMS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
Clear Films
Dyed Films
Activated Carbon
Vacuum Coated Films
Safety Films
Decorative Films
IR Films
Sputtered Films
By Application
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Automotive
Marine
Others
