St. Jospeh's Rack Up Cambridge School Launched in Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR
The great singer in her quote has emphasized on how we should raise our children. Our society needs kids who can be a leader and be the agents of change. Our philosophy at St Joseph's group is of 360 degree development of our students so that they are future ready. We attempt to provide global exposure in our classrooms. The vision of our Founding Director, Dr Ajay Sharma (MBBS, MS) is to provide Vedic education system blended with global best practices to the students which will make them 'agents of change'.
St Joseph's Group is spreading its wings in NCR region with a British Early Education curriculum based primary school named St. Joseph's Rack Up Cambridge School. The school was inaugurated on 25th December 2016 by Mr. T. L. Sharma, President St. Joseph's Educational and Welfare Society.
A glance at our World Class facilities & offerings at St. Joseph's Rack Up Cambridge School in Gurgaon:
· British Early Education program seamlessly blended with Reggio Emilia philosophy
· Foreign Teachers
· E-Learning
· Day Care facility
· Flexible & Convenient timings
· Detailed focus on Hygiene
· Nutritious Food
· Arts – equal focus on Developmental benefits of Arts
· Physical Activity
· 1: 8 Pupil-to-Teacher ratio, more learning time per child
· Air-conditioned Transport facility
· Air-conditioned Classrooms
· Fully secured campus enabled with IP cameras
About St. Josephs Group
St. Joseph's Group was started in the year 1998 in Kota. The group currently runs 11 schools with the student strength of more than 7000. The schools are located in Northern India. We are present in both early education and senior secondary education domain. We plan to take our philosophy to various locations in Delhi NCR in the coming years. Visit us at http://www.rackupcambridge.com
Contact
St. Jopseh's Rack Up Cambridge School
01244293831
***@hitechgurukul.com
End
