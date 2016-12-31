 
Industry News





Local Author and Speaker Inspires and Empowers at Her Upcoming Book Launch

 
 
PositiviThink™ How to Thrive, Not Just Survive
PositiviThink™ How to Thrive, Not Just Survive
 
SYDNEY, Australia - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Black Card Books is proud to announce the release of speaker, coach, and author Nikki Arnold's new book PositiviThink™: How to Thrive, Not Just Survive. It is with this book that the author plans to give back and support the community.

Life is what we make it, and it can be extraordinary if we take action to make it extraordinary. In setting your goals, author, speaker and coach Nikki Arnold helps guide you to break the cycle of not reaching your full potential. Using a 'Growth Mindset' (where you believe that the brain is a muscle that can be continually developed as other muscles can) will help you to go outside of your comfort zone and help you to achieve your goals and bring about success. The exercise of this thinking affects your whole being, mind, body and soul. Arnold's passion shifts everyone's outlook to become fulfilled in order to thrive, not just survive.

PositiviThink™: How to Thrive, Not Just Survive provides extremely useful information and tools that will help you improve many areas of your life. For more information about Arnold's book, you can visit her website at www.InspiredLivingInt.com.

Councillor Deborah Hutchens, Mayor of Lane Cove Council, has this to say about Nikki Arnold: "Nikki is inspiring, always has a positive mind-set and is a wonderful example of positive thinking in action on a daily basis.

Nikki certainly has a 'glass is half-full' view on life and her sense of humour/laugh is infectious. I have observed her strong values and work ethic and also her absolute love of life. She has created an amazing life for herself and her family, and there doesn't seem to be any stopping her!

Nikki has found her passion in life and really seems to be 'on purpose'. She is open, honest, easily relatable and more than willing to share her experiences/wisdom in order to assist and coach others given her passion for personal development."

"If you want to achieve the life you've been dreaming about and have a shift in your paradigm so you can be the best that you can be, you have to read this book!" says Gerald Robert, publisher of Black Card Books. "It is when you apply the skills and important messages contained in this book in the pursuit of your goals, that's when you begin to see the boundless opportunities of personal growth and success that is possible for you."

Arnold has chosen to support Lifeline with her book by donating a portion of proceeds from book sales at her gala launch celebration. The community is invited to attend this celebration on Thursday, January 19th, and take part on this special event.

Book Launch Gala and Fundraiser:

Date:Thursday, January 19th

Location: Lane Cove Library, Meeting Rooms 1 & 2, Library Place, Lane Cove NSW 2066

Time:6:00 PM – 7:15 PM: Welcome and Author Talk to commence at 6:15 PM

About Nikki Arnold (www.InspiredLivingInt.com)

Nikki Arnold JP is an author, speaker, coach, and Director of Inspired Living International, which is based on the nineteen-billion-dollar industry within the self-development market sector (consider the phenomenon of The Secret). She is also a member of a number of writing and critique groups including Writers Guild, Writer Circle, Writing Tips, and Creative Writing Critique Center.

Nikki's passion is to share her many insights with others to help them live the best life possible. She empowers others to reach their highest potential, to have courage, to believe in themselves and live a fulfilled, successful, positive life. "It's amazing, once you have planted that seed and given someone more knowledge, resilience, confidence, and self-belief, helping them remove baggage, self-doubt, and predetermined thoughts to change their situation, follow their dreams and goals, and live a more fulfilled life," she says. Nikki is a mentor and coach to a number of people, but she aims to use her writing to share beyond the scope of those she can coach in person.

About Black Card Books (www.blackcardbooks.com)

Black Card Books is a revolutionary publishing firm unlike any other in the industry. We combine decades of experience in the publishing business with the latest strategies to offer our customers unrivaled publishing services. We've published over 300 authors in the last 25 years who have been featured in publications from the Wall Street Journal to Time Magazine. We provide full publishing services and seminars that teach new and experienced authors how to get their book out, written, and published.

Click to Share