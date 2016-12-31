News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ACE Golfshire – An area of smart living and a portrait-perfect setting!
Ace Group of builders is a fine and well-respected name in the reality circles. They are proud to present their next foray in the residential segment called the Ace Golfshire.
The plot of Ace Golfshire Noida is located in Sector 150. This is next to a proposed metro station and is close to Yamuna Expressway as well as the Noida Expressway. The proposed railway station is also close by. Clearly commute is not a worry for the residents here.
The campus is 5.69 acres huge. Their areas are 80% open and has many green themed parks and landscaped gardens. Dotting around these are amenities that are envious for others, but are a matter of pride for those who live inside Ace Golfshire Sector 150. There is a grand club house, swimming pool, gym, yoga and aerobics centre, skating rink, spa centre, theatre, multipurpose hall, kids' play area, golf course, jogging track and lots more!
The apartments here are available in multiple formats and sizes. There are 2 and 3 BHK apartments that are well-designed and have great quality. The use if space and privacy is balanced aesthetically!
The Ace Golfshire price starts at Rs. 60.34 lakhs and goesup to Rs. 1.05 crores. This is backed by many payment plan options and home loans form leading financial institutions as well.
The locality has the likes of a Night Safari, F1 Racing Track, proposed International Airport and a cricket stadium coming up. The area looks like a futuristic zone from the developed world and surely owning a property here means good news for one's wealth. Not to mention the great living standards as you stay in step with the urbaneliteof NCR.
Ace Golfshire is the next hit destination. Come here for a rich and grand celebration of life!
For More Info :-
Call :- http://www.acegolfshirenoida.org.in/
Contact
Himanshu Sharma
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse