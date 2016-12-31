News By Tag
New! Announcing the Launch of Hi-Teck Beats's new Trap Type Beat - "Boss Up" Youtube Video
A new video has been released on Hi-Teck Beats's YouTube channel.
Hi-Teck Beats, announced that he wanted to make potential rappers and singers aware of his one of a kind production style through his new YouTube video.He wanted to stress through this video that all type beat producers were not all created equal and that he in fact, have more to bring to the table with his unique music production style. He also stated, he is very well aware of the many type beat producers on the internet and YouTube, and acknowledges that some are also pretty darn good at their craft aswell.But Hi-Teck Beats, says that his style of producing type beats is in a class of it's own and in fact, better than the original in most cases. But, Hi-Teck Beats is also a very humble guy and says that he never wants to come off as being arrogant or cocky - he states that he just wants to be known for his awesome and unique type beat music production style.
This type beat was very well put together and it shows in the video. The song was very well mixed even though the piano could have been darker, the over-all song was very well delivered.In the sense of a great hip hop beat,"Boss Up" is a very "dope" beat instrumental and is sure to impress potential rappers and singers alike. Again, Hi-Teck Beats type beats production style seems to be unique and one of a kind, and this alone will insure his longevitee in this "type beat" music production inductry.With that being said, Hi-Teck Beats promises to only give his best and nothing less.He says that, he refuses to be the average producer who is just wanting to get rid of beats without his whole heart been put into his craft.And with "Boss Up", I think he is well on his way to being a major source in the music production industry.
Eventhough the piano could have been more darker, suited for a "trap beat", I am still very anxious to see what he will do in his next YouTube instrumental beat video. Because from what I can tell already, he has more in his music production arsenal and maybe "Boss Up" was just a teaser for what's to come.Being that YouTube is already flooded with lots of "type beat" music producers, Hi-Teck Beats will do his best to cut through all the clutter and give you the listener, only his best.
Again, type beats should be produced well and overall have a different and unique style to make the producer stand out from the crowd.The beats should be very well mixed but more importantly, the song structure should make sense to a potential rapper or singer. A producer should spend a decent amount of time in detail when crafting a good type beat before uploading it to YouTube.And whatever you do, try your best to go out of your way to not sound like the next type beat producer or you will be seen as a copy-cat. But if you are looking for an original "type beat" producer, have a look here: http://www.youtube.com/
By the way, the new video for Hi-Teck Beats's new Trap Type Beat - "Boss Up" can be found at:
http://www.youtube.com/
