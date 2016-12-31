World Baby Monitor Market Research Report

Bharatbook announces a report on "World Baby Monitor Market". The world baby monitors market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of connection and geography.

A baby monitor, is basically a baby alarm, which facilitates parents to remotely track the movements and other activities of the baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter and microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see and monitor baby's movements. Further, baby monitors with movement trackers and pre installed lullabies, are also available in the market, to cater to the varying needs of the parents.Increase in the number of working parents and nuclear families has led to a higher adoption of baby monitors in homes and day care canters. Growing awareness about baby safety, increasing disposable income and increased online retailing are other factors that have fuel the growth of the market. However, declining birth rate due to sedentary lifestyle and safety concerns associated with these products are amongst major challenges for the players operating in the industry. Irrespective of challenges, the industry is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities in developed as well as developing regions in near future.The world baby monitors market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of connection and geography. Based on type, baby monitors are categorized as audio and video baby monitors. Market is categorized as wired and wireless baby monitors depending on mode of connection. Wireless baby monitors offer the advantage of portability, ease of installation and connection as these can be easily connected to WLAN. The world baby monitors market is analysed on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Angelcare Monitors Inc., LOREX Technology Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Summer Infant Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Nest Lab. Inc. and Withings Inc. Presently, the baby monitor market is largely driven by growth strategies such as product launch and acquisition. Companies such as Lorex Technology Inc., Summer Infant Inc., Nest Labs, Inc. and VTech Holdings Ltd. have launched new baby monitors in recent past to attract more number of customers and increase their market share.KEY BENEFITSThis study provides an in-depth analysis of baby monitors market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the marketThe report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysisPorters five forces analysis of industry and SWOT analysis of the key market players have been provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by themThe value chain analysis of the industry highlights the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chainThe quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2020 has been provided to elaborate the market potentialThe market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of connection and geography.AudioVideoWiredWirelessNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA