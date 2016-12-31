 
News By Tag
* Baby Monitor Market
* Wired Baby Monitors
* Audio Baby Monitor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

World Baby Monitor Market Research Report

Bharatbook announces a report on "World Baby Monitor Market". The world baby monitors market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of connection and geography.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Baby Monitor Market
* Wired Baby Monitors
* Audio Baby Monitor

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
* Reports

MUMBAI, India - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- A baby monitor, is basically a baby alarm, which facilitates parents to remotely track the movements and other activities of the baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter and microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see and monitor baby's movements. Further, baby monitors with movement trackers and pre installed lullabies, are also available in the market, to cater to the varying needs of the parents.

Increase in the number of working parents and nuclear families has led to a higher adoption of baby monitors in homes and day care canters. Growing awareness about baby safety, increasing disposable income and increased online retailing are other factors that have fuel the growth of the market. However, declining birth rate due to sedentary lifestyle and safety concerns associated with these products are amongst major challenges for the players operating in the industry. Irrespective of challenges, the industry is anticipated to offer attractive business opportunities in developed as well as developing regions in near future.

The world baby monitors market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of connection and geography. Based on type, baby monitors are categorized as audio and video baby monitors. Market is categorized as wired and wireless baby monitors depending on mode of connection. Wireless baby monitors offer the advantage of portability, ease of installation and connection as these can be easily connected to WLAN. The world baby monitors market is analysed on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Angelcare Monitors Inc., LOREX Technology Inc., VTech Holdings Ltd., ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Summer Infant Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Nest Lab. Inc. and Withings Inc. Presently, the baby monitor market is largely driven by growth strategies such as product launch and acquisition. Companies such as Lorex Technology Inc., Summer Infant Inc., Nest Labs, Inc. and VTech Holdings Ltd. have launched new baby monitors in recent past to attract more number of customers and increase their market share.

KEY BENEFITS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of baby monitors market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Porters five forces analysis of industry and SWOT analysis of the key market players have been provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by them

The value chain analysis of the industry highlights the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chain

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2020 has been provided to elaborate the market potential

BABY MONITOR MARKET SEGMENTATION
The market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of connection and geography.

BABY MONITOR MARKET BY TYPE
Audio
Video

BABY MONITOR MARKET BY MODE OF CONNECTION
Wired
Wireless

BABY MONITOR MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

To Report Read at: https://www.bharatbook.com/retail-market-research-reports...
Related Reports: https://www.bharatbook.com/market-research-report/retail....=

About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.
OR
Contact us at:
Bharat Book Bureau
Tel: +91 22 27810772 / 27810773
Email: poonam@bharatbook.com
Website: www.bharatbook.com

Media Contact
Sandhya Nair
+91 22 27810772 / 27810773
***@bharatbook.com
End
Source:Bharat Book Bureau
Email:***@bharatbook.com
Posted By:***@bharatbook.com Email Verified
Tags:Baby Monitor Market, Wired Baby Monitors, Audio Baby Monitor
Industry:Retail
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bharatbook.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share