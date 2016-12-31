News By Tag
Why outbound is better than inbound
In the last years, inbound marketing has drawn the attention and the budget of the marketing and sales teams at the business to business organizations. Inbound marketing has become an important part of marketing and major companies like Hubspot and Marketo also help push the belief that inbound marketing is beneficial to the companies.
Though inbound marketing now has its place in the business to business organization companies should not only focus on the inbound marketing because when it comes to the growth of the company inbound marketing is not as cost effective as it seems to be.
Often there is a debate between outbound and inbound marketing. Here, we will look at a few reasons why business to business companies heavily incorporate outbound marketing to grow rapidly.
The two main reasons for this are:
• Average deal size
• Reaching the correct target audience
Although a successful marketing strategy consists of a mix of both inbound and outbound marketing.
The misconceptions about the inbound and outbound marketing are:
Outbound marketing uses old techniques just like "cold call" whereas if we talk about inbound marketing, it uses simple and new ways for business to business organizations like directly purchasing from company's website or having a conversation with the sales person.
Another misconception is that outbound marketing is much more expensive than the inbound marketing and involves a lot of investment that includes ad buys, campaigns etc.
Difficulties with inbound marketing
The basic problem with inbound marketing is that it does not give the desired type of results for the business to business companies that are growing swiftly. Inbound only looks at a part of the total market of the company.
As an example only a certain part of the company is going to be reading articles or looking for information online. Many times this tends to be people that are not final decision makers. While these people can help influence decisions they are not the ones that are going to have the final say on your product's purchase. As an example a software provider would ideally want to sell to the CIO but the CIO will not have time to read multiple articles online. The person reading the articles / going through the inbound process may still be able to make a purchase decision but most likely their deal size will be much smaller.
Additionally, people registering for your product are not qualified. This is especially important if you provide a free trail which can lead to many unqualified users on your product causing loss through free products that never converted. There is also a lot of time spent by your top-notch sales team doing basic qualification work.
Inbound marketing is useful though to create a name for your company but to simply put it inbound marketing is not the ONLY way your company should look to grow.
The era of Outbound Marketing
The new outbound marketing compared to the old one is completely different because of technology. The new outbound marketing has changed the scenario because of the improvements in technology and is now target oriented, cost efficient and highly predictable.
A perfect example of outbound marketing is outbound email in which you can easily target the leads with the help of the marketing software which easily scans the social media accounts. For example it will easily scan an account to be used by male, in the 20-30 age bar, working as a sales manager, living in Canada. After reaching the target demographic of the company it becomes clearer whether the person is a potential lead or not.
Outbound is important for the business to business organizations because it can be more personalized which is not possible in inbound marketing. Outbound marketing uses channels such as email to reach to target leads which ensures quality data.
Another advantage of outbound marketing is that with the help of technology it ensures to reach the customer that are not informed about the brand but are potential targets. This makes outbound marketing more predictable can marketers can make an estimation of their targeted customers which is difficult in inbound marketing.
The most successful sales and marketing teams (even those who are actually selling inbound technology themselves) rely on outbound for growth:
Leaders like Hubspot also rely upon outbound marketing strategies. The sales team looks up for the potential leads and ask them to take free trials after which they induce them to sign up for the software.
For the business to business companies, inbound marketing is important but should be mixed with outbound marketing for the company's success
At DataPure we provide our customers with accurate contact data of their target customers, saving them time and money in having to look up this information. Our customers have seen a massive uplift in their sales. Check us out at http://www.datapure.co
