Terry Sacka Explains How European Banks Derivatives and Bail-Ins Affect Your Buying Power
Dr. Charles Vance interviewed Terry Sacka, Chief Strategist of Cornerstone Asset Metals, to discuss how the activities of big banks, the risk of defaults on derivatives and the events in Europe are affecting the buying power of the American dollar and the future of the American standard of living.
He went on to say, "Many people don't think we have inflation. The fact is - everything is infinitely more expensive since 9/11. But since then those in silver are financially wealthier and maintaining their ability to buy."
Mr. Sacka also provided visual graphics to explain the risks that big banks take with the danger on defaults on derivatives explaining that a derivative is just something that derives its value from something else (it's just paper business) relating this to the mortgage collapse in 2008.
Silver- & Gold-Backed IRAs
Gold and silver is the best performing asset class in the last ten years. The nice part about a precious metals IRA - there actually is a physical metal purchased and stored on your behalf. Gold is capable of going back to its high, yielding a 60% return and silver a 200% return. Gold and silver are really the wealth transfer in the physical market.
About Terry Sacka
Mr. Sacka has been quoted several times by some of the most respected financial publications, such as Investor's Business Daily and Institutional Investor and even on the Wikipedia page "Silver as an Investment".
He believes that the most valuable assets are gold, silver and survival food, which they provide at Cam Ready Food (http://camreadyfood.com)
