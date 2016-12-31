News By Tag
Kangana Ranaut Steals The Limelight In The First Official Trailer Of 'Rangoon'
The film is set on the backdrop of World War II and shows the state of struggling Indians fighting for the freedom. Kangana plays a model cum actress Miss Julia and gives her the best performance ever. With the best ever dialogues to mouth, she truly justifies her character.
Saif on the other hand plays a producer and one of the men who is interested in Julia. Shahid plays a soldier who is appointed for the safety of Julia when she visits the city of Burma to motivate the soldiers. The duo fall in love with each other and what follows is a love triangle.
Kangana is even seen in her bold avatar and is looking comfortable in performing bold scenes, all credit goes to j Vishal Bharadwaj who has kept it aesthetic.
The trio has performed astoundingly and you just cannot take your eyes off Kangana. As Kangana has a choice to choose one of them, Saif's hard-hitting dialogue "ab hum dono mein se ek hi bach sakta hai...main ya woh" ends the trailer.
The trailer is filled with action, drama, romance, emotions and a bit of humor. Shot extensively in Arunachal Pradesh and Burma, the film is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and is slated to release on February 24, 2017.
Watch the story of love, war and deceit here.
