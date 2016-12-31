 
News By Tag
* Rangoon
* Kangana Ranaut
* Shahid Kapoor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

Kangana Ranaut Steals The Limelight In The First Official Trailer Of 'Rangoon'

 
 
Rangoon
Rangoon
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The trailer of the much awaited film 'Rangoon' is finally out and Kangana Ranaut is back and how! The lady steals the whole limelight from the two classy men Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Even Saif was away from the screen for quite a long time now and going by the trailer we just loved his acting skills.

The film is set on the backdrop of World War II and shows the state of struggling Indians fighting for the freedom. Kangana plays a model cum actress Miss Julia and gives her the best performance ever. With the best ever dialogues to mouth, she truly justifies her character.

Saif on the other hand plays a producer and one of the men who is interested in Julia. Shahid plays a soldier who is appointed for the safety of Julia when she visits the city of Burma to motivate the soldiers. The duo fall in love with each other and what follows is a love triangle.

Kangana is even seen in her bold avatar and is looking comfortable in performing bold scenes, all credit goes to j Vishal Bharadwaj who has kept it aesthetic.

The trio has performed astoundingly and you just cannot take your eyes off Kangana. As Kangana has a choice to choose one of them, Saif's hard-hitting dialogue "ab hum dono mein se ek hi bach sakta hai...main ya woh" ends the trailer.

The trailer is filled with action, drama, romance, emotions and a bit of humor. Shot extensively in Arunachal Pradesh and Burma, the film is directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and is slated to release on February 24, 2017.

Watch the story of love, war and deceit here.

Please Visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com

Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Source:FridayMoviez
Email:***@twilighten.com Email Verified
Tags:Rangoon, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Twilight Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share