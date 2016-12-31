News By Tag
What are the genuine issues with Gmail?
Following are some of the technical issues with Gmail as provided by Gmail customer service
• While signing in, the email account password as well as username are not been accepted.
• Files with extensions of Doc and Jpeg files are not getting attached to the composed emails.
• The sent emails are going to the spam box of recipient.
• Users are unable to download the attached files.
• There are issues while creating the account like usernam is not available.
• Spam mail filters are not working properly
• Users are unable to change the background theme.
• The email account security issues
• Users have forgotten the security questions.
How to contact Gmail customer care experts ?
Contacting them is the easiest thing under the Sun. All that users need to do is to either post their queries on the online forums of Gmail or they can give a call at their toll free help line number. To avail the round the clock services of their proficient technicians, the best way for users is to call at Gmail customer support phone number. They have people in their teamm who know the nitty gritty of email services and they never fail to come up with flawless troubleshooting steps. All these aspects make them all the more important.
For solution visit:- http://www.iteraa.com/
Source:- http://prsync.com/
