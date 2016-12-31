 
Industry News





ARBOR Showcases Digital Signage Innovations at ISE 2017

ARBOR Technology will exhibit at the Integrated System Europe 2017 (ISE) booth # 9-A172 in Amsterdam RAI, NL from February 7-10.
 
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, will exhibit at the Integrated System Europe 2017 (ISE) booth # 9-A172 in Amsterdam RAI, NL from February 7-10. ARBOR will be bringing the most innovative digital communications and interactive solutions for commercial environments, residential installation and the integration marketplace. Pre-register your visit and get a free admission ticket. Email us at sales@arbor-technology.com

Integrated System Europe, often referred to as ISE, is the largest AV systems integration show in the world. ARBOR will demonstrate a brand new 4K multiple-display media player and a full series of interactive panels for digital signage and information display, as well as in-house development software and service for value-added utilization.

Booth highlights:

l   ARBOR has teamed up with our digital signage software partner DISE, to show customized content at multiple displays which delivers an astonishing visual experience.

l   A new 4K digital signage player based on Intel® 6th-gen Skylake CPU, supporting six independent display outputs simultaneously via HDMI or DisplayPort.

l   An array of state-of-the-art interactive solutions for retail, restaurant and public services.

l   In-house development software, Node-Watch, adopts the most popular standard management protocols for connected devices. Through the user-friendly online dashboard, administrator can find and track devices in real-time.

l   A newly developed LoRa® Starter Kit for building automation control.

To contact with us, visit website at http://www.arbor-technology.com

###

About ARBOR

ARBOR Technology Corp., founded in 1993, is a leading provider of Smart City and IoT solutions. With more than 20 years of experience in providing customer-driven, high performance, and industrial strength computing solutions in various industries. ARBOR strives to provide a complete solution from board to system, computing to communication in healthcare, transportation, industrial automation, mobile computing, digital signage, retail, intelligent building and home. ARBOR is ISO-9001, ISO-13485 and ISO-14001-certifiied and commits to deliver high quality products with international standards and well-defined production process. More information about ARBOR is available at www.arbor-technology.com/
