Crowdfunding – Provide your Investors with Confidence - Exit Strategy - PR Programs

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC Announces an "all-inclusive" Direct Public Listing (DPL) Offer for private companies to be listed as an OTC Markets alternate reporting current Pink

Bruce A. Cosgrove

+1.778.829.5666

***@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com Bruce A. Cosgrove+1.778.829.5666

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC Announces an "all-inclusive" Direct Public Listing (DPL) Offer for private companies to be listed as an OTC Markets alternate reporting current Pink

3 - Month Crowdfunding Campaign with 2 - Months of pre-launch preparatory work

1- Month E-Mail distribution designed to support TITLE III REG CF $USD 1.0 Million Crowdfunding Capital raises for private companies with current US GAAP financials and OTC Markets current alternate reporting Pink listed companies.

The robust 3-Month Crowdfunding Campaign includes 2 Months of regulatory, corporate compliance & pre-launch preparatory work

1- Month E-Mail distribution of Company literature, press releases and "all-inclusive" term sheet offering via our Digital E-Mail & Social Media Marketing Platform with up to 6 million double-opt in accredited and up to, 30 million ++ penny stock investors including news wire services, social media venues and industry specific news outlets.

The Campaign supports Title II REG D (Rule 506 (c) and (Rule 506 (b) unlimited $$ Capital raises for private Companies with current US GAAP financials and OTC Markets current alternate reporting Pink listed companies.

The listing Offer includes all legal agreements/documentation, SOS, OTC Markets & FINRA regulatory and compliance required filings for $USD 25,000.

CONTACT US FOR OUR CORPORATE VIRTUAL INTERACTIVE SLIDE PRESENTATIONS

ABOUT:
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC
Boutique US Public Securities
International Consulting Firm
BUSINESS LICENSE NV20141736724

SERVICES
OTC Markets
QX; QB; Pink; Alternate Reporting Reverse Merger Shells
~10,000 US & Foreign and Domestic Issuers
~ $USD14 Billion per Month Trading
effective September 23, 2013
effective May 16, 2016

3 – Month Campaigns
Digital Social Media E-Mail Programs -
E-Mail Programs
Up to 6 Million ++ Accredited Triple Opt-in Accredited Investors
Up to 30 Million ++ Double Opt-In Penny Stock Investors

With over 50 years of combined partner experience including multiple transactions and a Team of Professionals & Associates, let Alchemy design and structure a "Going Public" and "Crowdfunding Campaign" program to suit your Company's budget.

Contact
Bruce A. Cosgrove
+1.778.829.5666
***@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com

http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com