Crowdfunding – Provide your Investors with Confidence - Exit Strategy - PR Programs
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC Announces an "all-inclusive" Direct Public Listing (DPL) Offer for private companies to be listed as an OTC Markets alternate reporting current Pink
optional;
3 - Month Crowdfunding Campaign with 2 - Months of pre-launch preparatory work with 1- Month E-Mail distribution designed to support TITLE III REG CF $USD 1.0 Million Crowdfunding Capital raises for private companies with current US GAAP financials and OTC Markets current alternate reporting Pink listed companies.
The robust 3-Month Crowdfunding Campaign includes 2 Months of regulatory, corporate compliance & pre-launch preparatory work with 1- Month E-Mail distribution of Company literature, press releases and "Tombstone Notice" term sheet offering via our Digital E-Mail & Social Media Marketing Platform with up to 6 million double-opt in accredited and up to, 30 million ++ penny stock investors including news wire services, social media venues and industry specific news outlets.
The Campaign supports Title II REG D (new) Rule 506 (c) and (traditional)
CONTACT US FOR OUR CORPORATE VIRTUAL INTERACTIVE
"CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN" & "DIRECT PUBLIC LISTING OFFER"
SLIDE PRESENTATIONS
http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
ABOUT:
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc
Boutique US Public Securities
International Consulting Firm
BUSINESS LICENSE NV20141736724
SERVICES
DIRECT PUBLIC LISTING / REVERSE MERGERS
OTC Markets
QX; QB; Pink; Alternate Reporting Reverse Merger Shells
~10,000 US & Foreign and Domestic Issuers
~ $USD14 Billion per Month Trading
CROWDFUNDING
DEBT / EQUITY CAPITAL RAISES
Title II REG D (NEW) Rule 506 (c) effective September 23rd 2013 $USD Unlimited Capital Raise
Title III REG CF effective May 16th 2016 $USD 1.0 Million Capital Raise
CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGNS
3 – Month Campaigns -$USD 25,000(Inclusive)
Digital Social Media E-Mail Programs -$USD 6,000 +
PUBLIC RELATIONS PROGRAMS -$6,500 +
E-Mail Programs
Up to 6 Million ++ Accredited Triple Opt-in Accredited Investors
Up to 30 Million ++ Double Opt-In Penny Stock Investors
With over 50 years of combined partner experience including multiple transactions and a Team of Professionals & Associates, let Alchemy design and structure a "Going Public" and "Crowdfunding Campaign" program to suit your Company's budget.
http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
Contact
Bruce A. Cosgrove
+1.778.829.5666
***@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
