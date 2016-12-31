Crowdfunding – Provide your Investors with Confidence - Exit Strategy - PR Programs

 
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC Announces an "all-inclusive" Direct Public Listing (DPL) Offer for private companies to be listed as an OTC Markets alternate reporting current Pink
 
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC Announces an "all-inclusive" Direct Public Listing (DPL) Offer for private companies to be listed as an OTC Markets alternate reporting current Pink

optional;

3 - Month Crowdfunding Campaign with 2 - Months of pre-launch preparatory work with 1- Month E-Mail distribution designed to support TITLE III REG CF $USD 1.0 Million Crowdfunding Capital raises for private companies with current US GAAP financials and OTC Markets current alternate reporting Pink listed companies.

The robust 3-Month Crowdfunding Campaign includes 2 Months of regulatory, corporate compliance & pre-launch preparatory work with 1- Month E-Mail distribution of Company literature, press releases and "Tombstone Notice" term sheet offering via our Digital E-Mail & Social Media Marketing Platform with up to 6 million double-opt in accredited and up to, 30 million ++ penny stock investors including news wire services, social media venues and industry specific news outlets.

The Campaign supports Title II REG D (new) Rule 506 (c) and (traditional) Rule 506 (b) unlimited $$ Capital raises for private Companies with current US GAAP financials and OTC Markets current alternate reporting Pink listed companies. The listing Offer includes all legal agreements/documentation, SOS, OTC Markets & FINRA regulatory and compliance required filings for $USD65,000.

CONTACT US FOR OUR CORPORATE VIRTUAL INTERACTIVE

"CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN" & "DIRECT PUBLIC LISTING OFFER"

SLIDE PRESENTATIONS

http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com

ABOUT:

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLc

Boutique US Public Securities

International Consulting Firm

BUSINESS LICENSE NV20141736724

SERVICES

DIRECT PUBLIC LISTING / REVERSE MERGERS

OTC Markets

QX; QB; Pink; Alternate Reporting Reverse Merger Shells

~10,000 US & Foreign and Domestic Issuers

~ $USD14 Billion per Month Trading

CROWDFUNDING

DEBT / EQUITY CAPITAL RAISES

Title II REG D (NEW) Rule 506 (c) effective September 23rd 2013 $USD Unlimited Capital Raise

Title III REG CF effective May 16th 2016 $USD 1.0 Million Capital Raise

CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGNS

3 – Month Campaigns -$USD 25,000(Inclusive)

Digital Social Media E-Mail Programs -$USD 6,000 +

PUBLIC RELATIONS PROGRAMS -$6,500 +

E-Mail Programs

Up to 6 Million ++ Accredited Triple Opt-in Accredited Investors

Up to 30 Million ++ Double Opt-In Penny Stock Investors

With over 50 years of combined partner experience including multiple transactions and a Team of Professionals & Associates, let Alchemy design and structure a "Going Public" and "Crowdfunding Campaign" program to suit your Company's budget.

http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com

Bruce A. Cosgrove
+1.778.829.5666
***@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
