Interem Relocations Collaborates With Payback

 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Interem Relocations, one of the most trusted global relocation services company in the world has collaborated with PAYBACK, India's largest multi-brand loyalty Program which is a subsidiary of American Express. This first of its kind program in the relocation industry will enable consumers to redeem their PAYBACK Points with Interem Relocations.

Redemption options will be given in a customised catalogue for both online and offline partners of PAYBACK like Hindustan Petroleum, Makemytrip, bookmyshow, Future group and many more. The customers can enjoy benefits of special partnership and catalogue deals in multiple redemption channels including online and offline across categories.

Articulating his thoughts on the collaboration, Mr. Rahul Pillai, CEO, Interem Relocations observed, "We are delighted to have one of its kind collaboration for our employees and loyal customers. The customers will get the add-on benefit of shopping along with the relocation services. The points earned against payment of relocation fee can be redeemed either online or offline without paying cash. The online shopping business is booming and we hope for a better experience of our customers with this deal".

Commenting on the association, Mr. Rijish Raghavan, Head- Partner Management, PAYBACK India said, "We are pleased to announce our strategic corporate partnership with Interem and look forward to a long term association. While PAYBACK always endeavours to deliver a more rewarding experience to its members, through this partnership  we have taken yet another step forward in engaging with the corporate customers and creating unique experiences for them."

About INTEREM Relocations:

Interem has been a leading player in the relocation industry globally with a formidable presence in India & Middle East. Having started its operations in 1995 from Dubai, Interem today take pride of offering services within India and to more than 170 countries worldwide with the help of its own offices as well as the Group Partner Program (GPP) which also makes it one of the fastest growing relocation companies in the region. With more than a lakh satisfied customers, Interem today is one of the safest choices for a customer to move his goods. A few of its satisfied customers include Citibank, GE, Mahindra, Microsoft, Amazon, Reliance, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Group, BMW, Rolls Royce to name a few.


http://www.interemrelocations.com
Source:Interem Relocations
