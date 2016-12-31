CENTURY 21 Commonwealth announces Rebecca Scaro as new agent in Lexington office

Contact

-- CENTURY 21 Commonwealth, a leading resource for home buyers and sellers throughout Eastern Massachusetts, today announced that Rebecca Scaro has joined the firm's Lexington office as a REALTOR.Scaro entered the real estate industry in 2013 forming a dynamic partnership with established broker Linda Sharpe. Scaro and Sharpe specialize in representing sellers and buyers in Arlington, Lexington, Winchester, Cambridge and beyond."We welcome Rebecca to our CENTURY 21 Commonwealth family," said Kurt Meehan, manager of the Lexington office. "Her industry experience, people skills, attention to detail and great enthusiasm embody our agency."In addition to her career as a REALTOR, Scaro continues to work as a behavioral support provider for the Arlington Public School system, a position she has held for the last 6 years. She also continues to serve as the volunteer co-director of the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd religious education program at St. Agnes Parish in Arlington, a role she has filled for the last 13 years.Scaro lives in Arlington with her two sons and her husband, Rob, the former manager of Carlson GMAC Real Estate's award-winning Winchester office and the current Director of College Advising and Head Coach of the Boys' Varsity Basketball team at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington.Established in 2006, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is a powerful resource for people seeking to buy or sell a home in eastern Massachusetts. The agency is at the forefront of the residential real estate brokerage through its uncommon commitment to its sales team with innovative marketing programs, cutting edge technology, and top-notch support systems. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth is dedicated to fostering passion, providing expertise and demonstrating integrity to all of their clients, agents and staff. In 2015 alone, CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's sales grossed over $1.3 billion in volume sold and ranks #1 in New England and #9 Worldwide among CENTURY 21 Franchises. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth employs over 450 agents. CENTURY 21 Commonwealth's Lexington office is located at 9 Meriam Street, Lexington Center and has a Regional Support Center located at 10 Michigan Drive, Natick, MA. For more information, please visit commonmoves.com or call 781-862-0202.