Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. is Offering a Free Seminar for First Time Home Buyers
Law Firm Aims to Give Back to the Community with Informative Workshop
The seminar, which is sponsored by Jurado & Farshchian, P.L., Legacy Park Mortgage, EM Inspections, and We Insure, focuses on helping community members who have never purchased a home learn all the crucial information and procedures of the home-buying process. The sponsors, who have considerable experience in real estate transactions and the lending process, will teach participants about various mortgages available to new home buyers, the importance of home inspections and property insurance, and all the details of title work and closings from beginning to end. Lunch and refreshments will be served, and there will be a raffle as well.
To further assist participants in their home-buying endeavors, those attending will be eligible for $1,000.000 worth of closing cost and appraisal credits if they choose to close with Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. and obtain their home loan from Legacy Park Mortgage. The offer is available for up to six months after the workshop, allowing ample time for interested parties to search for and close on their new home.
The First Time Home Buyers Workshop is well timed for the spring homebuying season, during which a large number of first time buyers enter the market. The seminar also represents Jurado & Farshchian's commitment to community service, as it offers a free and accessible means for anyone to learn about the complex home buying process. Partners Romy Jurado and Jennie Farshchian each have a distinguished record of participating and hosting seminars on various legal services, as well as providing their comprehensive legal expertise in an affordable manner.
Jurado & Farshchian has positioned itself as an accessible and comprehensive resource on a range of legal matters, regularly publishing articles, white papers, advisories, and other freely available literature on the web. The firm engages in a rigorous networking campaign that connects with potential clients and business partners across the world via email, events, and its dedicated resources page on www.jflawfirm.com.
ABOUT JURADO & FARSHCHIAN, P.L.
Jurado & Farshchian, P.L. was founded by partners Romy B. Jurado and Jennie G. Farshchian, each of whom Florida licensed attorneys specializing in commercial and real estate transactions across the U.S. and internationally. Both partners are actively engaged in the day to day operations of the firm, and dedicate their personal lives to local events, charities, and educational seminars. Those interested in need of an Attorney For Commercial Real Estate, immigration, and other matters are invited to contact the firm at (305) 921-0440 or info@jflawfirm.com or visit https://www.jflawfirm.com
Contact
Jurado & Farshchian, P.L.
***@jflawfirm.com
