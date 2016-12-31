Rajan Zed commends community for threefold increase of Hindus in US Congress

End

-- Hindu statesman Rajan Zed has commended the United States (US) Hindu community for rise of number of Hindus in the 115th Congress to three as compared to one in the last 114th Congress.According to a report posted by Washington DC based nonpartisan fact tank Pew Research Center (PRC) titled "The religious composition of the 115th Congress": Among non-Christian religious groups, Jews and Hindus had the biggest gains (an increase of two seats each). The number of Hindus in Congress rose from one to three, as Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., joined Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who was first elected to serve in the 113th Congress (2013 to 2014) and has been re-elected twice, it adds.Hindus have the largest share of those with a college degree in USA as compared to any other major religious group, per another analysis by PRC. According to a chart posted in this analysis; 77% of Hindus have college degrees, thus topping this chart which lists 30 U.S. religious groups.Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, in a statement in Nevada today, congratulating the Hindu community for threefold increase of Hindu congressmen, urged them to continue with the traditional values of hard work, higher morals, stress on education, sanctity of marriage, etc.; amidst so many distractions.Rajan Zed advised Hindus to focus on inner search, stay pure, explore the vast wisdom of scriptures, make spirituality more attractive to youth and children, stay away from the greed, and always keep God in the life.