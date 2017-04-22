 
News By Tag
* Metal Art Sculpture
* Metal Art
* Metal Sculpture
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
654321
December 2016
31

Jeff Owen Artworks Exhibiting at Oakland City Center!

Jeff Owen's sculptures and Henry Riekena's meditative paintings are featured for the SLATE Art Rotating Exhibition at Oakland City Center
 
 
Boggle II by Sculptor Jeff Owen
Boggle II by Sculptor Jeff Owen
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- SLATE Art Consulting in Oakland, CA and Jeff Owen Artworks in San Jose, CA are pleased to announce that SLATE Rotating Exhibition at Oakland City Center gallery will highlight, the American sculptor, Jeff Owen's abstract steel sculptures and the Oakland painter, Henry Riekena's meditative paintings. The SLATE Rotating Exhibition is open during business hours at Oakland City Center, 555 12th Street, from January 5 to April 22, 2017.

SLATE Art Consulting, the organizer of the SLATE Rotating Exhibition, is a full-service art consulting agency providing custom fine art solutions for office, hospitality, and health care environments; bespoke rotating exhibition and art rental programs; and advisory services for interior designers, architects, and private collectors. SLATE Art Consulting agency, located at 473 25th Street Suite A, in Oakland, CA 94612, has the mission to create opportunities for people to live, work, and engage with art that delights and stimulates the mind and senses, inspires creativity and innovation, and expresses our clients' individual taste and values. http://www.SLATEArt.net

American sculptor Jeff Owen is known for his abstract steel sculptures. Owen has won awards at Carmel Sculpture exhibition, Triton Museum exhibition, Los Gatos Art Association exhibitions. Although Owen's sculptures are primarily found in private fine art collections nationally.

Contact
Jeff Owen
1-408-364-6639
***@jeffowen.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jeffowen.com Email Verified
Tags:Metal Art Sculpture, Metal Art, Metal Sculpture
Industry:Arts
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jeff Owen Artworks News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share