News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jeff Owen Artworks Exhibiting at Oakland City Center!
Jeff Owen's sculptures and Henry Riekena's meditative paintings are featured for the SLATE Art Rotating Exhibition at Oakland City Center
SLATE Art Consulting, the organizer of the SLATE Rotating Exhibition, is a full-service art consulting agency providing custom fine art solutions for office, hospitality, and health care environments;
American sculptor Jeff Owen is known for his abstract steel sculptures. Owen has won awards at Carmel Sculpture exhibition, Triton Museum exhibition, Los Gatos Art Association exhibitions. Although Owen's sculptures are primarily found in private fine art collections nationally.
Contact
Jeff Owen
1-408-364-6639
***@jeffowen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse