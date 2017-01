Jeff Owen Artworks Exhibiting at Oakland City Center!

Jeff Owen's sculptures and Henry Riekena's meditative paintings are featured for the SLATE Art Rotating Exhibition at Oakland City Center

Boggle II by Sculptor Jeff Owen

Contact

Jeff Owen

1-408-364-6639

***@jeffowen.com Jeff Owen1-408-364-6639

End

-- SLATE Art Consulting in Oakland, CA and Jeff Owen Artworks in San Jose, CA are pleased to announce that SLATE Rotating Exhibition at Oakland City Center gallery will highlight, the American sculptor, Jeff Owen's abstract steel sculptures and the Oakland painter, Henry Riekena's meditative paintings. The SLATE Rotating Exhibition is open during business hours at Oakland City Center, 555 12Street, from January 5 to April 22, 2017.SLATE Art Consulting, the organizer of the SLATE Rotating Exhibition, is a full-service art consulting agency providing custom fine art solutions for office, hospitality, and health care environments;bespoke rotating exhibition and art rental programs; and advisory services for interior designers, architects, and private collectors. SLATE Art Consulting agency, located at 473 25th Street Suite A, in Oakland, CA 94612, has the mission to create opportunities for people to live, work, and engage with art that delights and stimulates the mind and senses, inspires creativity and innovation, and expresses our clients' individual taste and values. http://www.SLATEArt.net American sculptor Jeff Owen is known for his abstract steel sculptures. Owen has won awards at Carmel Sculpture exhibition, Triton Museum exhibition, Los Gatos Art Association exhibitions. Although Owen's sculptures are primarily found in private fine art collections nationally.