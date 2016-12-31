 
Industry News





Big Heff and Brian Collins Release Making it In the Midwest

Entertainment Powerhouses Team Up To Bring You A Blueprint For Success.
 
 
Making it in the Midwest
Making it in the Midwest
CLEVELAND - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Quincy "Big Heff" Taylor and Brian "Essince" Collins are two self-made music and media figures who have come together to share their experiences working with multi-platinum musicians, major record labels, and booking international tours to educate readers on how to Make It in the Midwest. This book shows its readers the basics of copyrights and royalties.

Advanced strategies on booking tours and generating income in the music industry from the Midwest to all over the world are featured as well. Quincy Taylor got his start promoting major artists in the early 2000's and has since promoted some of the industry's best with the iconic Def Jam Records. His street team, event and promotion acumen pair perfectly with Collins' understanding of international tour booking and media facets of the music industry for a fun and knowledgeable look into the urban music industry. This book is sure to give the undiscovered artist a simple outline to propelling their career to the next level. All artists , local or regional should read this book for an insider perspective.

Website - http://www.makingitinthemidwest.com

Kindle - https://www.amazon.com/Making-Midwest-Guide-Successful-Music-ebook/dp/B01LZM1FXC/

iBooks - https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/making-it-in-the-midwest/id1159356880?mt=11

