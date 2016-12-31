 

January 2017
FoyobeMask: Excercise your face,effortlessly and smart

Get early access! Win a free FoyobeMask! Win 250,000 Stock Options!
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Foyobe Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of their Sweepstakes campaign that will allow the consumer to meet the world's first cordless, rechargeable face fitness exercise smart mask.

FoyobeMask uses air pressure and over 2000 soft points of contact to effectively excercise and massage your entire face.It can be used with or without the Foyobe smart app. Face fit + Smart Flex Strap technology.

The FoyobeMask comes in 4 colors: (Purple,Turquoise,Blue and Grey)

FoyobeMask is more than a fitness product; it's a highly effective smart tool that will change your looks Forever Young.

The campaign period lasts till February 4th 2017 and is giving away:Early Access, Free FoyobeMasks and  Free 250,000 Foyobe Stock Options.

Foyobe Inc. is a consumer fitness electronics company located in Houston, TX USA. Founded in 2016, it is led by a group of innovative designers, engineers and health enthusiasts. Foyobe Inc. is committed to provide  followers with quality products and exceptional service.

Visit http://www.FoyobeMask.com for more details

