Fitness club changes hands. New owner, new name and new philosophy
Owner of new Glen Mills gym strives to build more than just healthier bodies
Carol Elizabeth Malin used to work with computers. Now, the former IT specialist works with kettlebells and runs in different networks, teaches about "bites" not "bytes"… and she loves every minute of it.
In 2015, after 16 years in the IT industry, Carol became a full time Personal Trainer and health coach. Carol is a seasoned athlete and an NASM certified personal trainer. She is a also a Certified Health Coach.
"I absolutely love lifting and being strong. It's incredibly empowering, uplifting, and confidence boosting. Not to mention, lifting has really changed my 'shape' as opposed to my 'size'," states Carol. "See, I am not all about being thin or a certain clothing size. My philosophy is working with my clients at their different strengths and levels, doing what they love to do instead of pressuring anyone to participate in an exercise they do not enjoy, and accomplishing their goals instead of applying my own onto them. I also believe in the amazing impact that working out can have on your self-esteem and I look forward to becoming a bigger part of our local business community"
Adults in the community are invited to attend the Grand Opening weekend January 19, 20, & 21. Thursday evening, the 19th, everyone is invited to the Champagne Launch Party from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, enjoy a DJ, champagne and hors d'oeuvres, and tour the new facility. Friday from 8am to 7pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm, feel free to visit at your convenience for the Open House and get to try out the new equipment and discuss your fitness needs with Carol, and remember to ask about the 5-Minute Per Day Computer/Work Posture Problem Fix.
Beauty and the Beast Mode Fitness is located at 364 Wilmington Pike (Rte. 202) approx 1.7 miles south of Rte. 1 in Glen Mills, PA. For more information, call 484.212.0001 or visit http://www.beautyandthebeastmode.com
Carol Malin
***@beautyandthebeastmode.com
