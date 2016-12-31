Country(s)
Announcing the Launch of the #ThisIsSober Campaign to Combat Addiction/Eliminate the Stigma Attached to it and a Call for Collaboration
Does your community/do your viewers/do your listeners/readers struggle with addiction of drugs or alcohol? Do shame and stigma keep them or their loved ones from seeking the lifesaving care they need? Unfortunately, this is a situation that is deeply affecting the city of Charlotte and its suburbs, along with the United States as a whole.
Using the hashtag #ThisisSober, this is the opportunity for all who have been touched by addiction to tell the stories of themselves or their loved ones who have struggled but are now living a clean, sober life. We want to spread awareness and encourage those who are in the midst of their addiction to get the treatment that can save their life and completely transform and enhance their physical, emotional, and mental well-being.
For additional information, content, and to access the homepage of the campaign, you can visit: http://www.carolinashealthcare.org/
The following are examples of stories shared by the #thisissober hashtag thus far. We welcome you to take this content and use it as you wish with your audiences. It is our hope that you also encourage them to respond by sharing their own stories publicly and using the #thisissober hashtag.
· #ThisisSober:
· #ThisisSober:
· #ThisIsSober:
· #ThisIsSober:
· #ThisIsSober:
· #ThisIsSober:
· #ThisIsSober:
· Thoughts on Alcohol and Drunk Driving from Local Experts: http://blogs.carolinas.org/
Thank you so much for your time, and if you have any questions, just ask!
