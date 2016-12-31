 

January 2017
December 2016
31


Announcing the Launch of the #ThisIsSober Campaign to Combat Addiction/Eliminate the Stigma Attached to it and a Call for Collaboration

Does your community/do your viewers/do your listeners/readers struggle with addiction of drugs or alcohol? Do shame and stigma keep them or their loved ones from seeking the lifesaving care they need? Unfortunately, this is a situation that is deeply affecting the city of Charlotte and its suburbs, along with the United States as a whole.
 
Carolinas HealthCare System
Carolinas HealthCare System
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- In an effort to improve access to care, to spread awareness about the disease of addiction and to highlight the power of sobriety, we've identified and interviewed a number of addicts who are open to sharing their stories. They hope that by opening up about their experience with addiction they can start to change the conversation and spread hope to others who are struggling.

Using the hashtag #ThisisSober, this is the opportunity for all who have been touched by addiction to tell the stories of themselves or their loved ones who have struggled but are now living a clean, sober life. We want to spread awareness and encourage those who are in the midst of their addiction to get the treatment that can save their life and completely transform and enhance their physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

For additional information, content, and to access the homepage of the campaign, you can visit: http://www.carolinashealthcare.org/ThisIsSober. Alcohol and addiction experts are available to comment upon request.

The following are examples of stories shared by the #thisissober hashtag thus far. We welcome you to take this content and use it as you wish with your audiences. It is our hope that you also encourage them to respond by sharing their own stories publicly and using the #thisissober hashtag.

·         #ThisisSober: Libby's Story: http://blogs.carolinas.org/dailydose/this-is-sober-libbys...

·         #ThisisSober: Lauren's Story: http://blogs.carolinas.org/dailydose/thisissober-laurens-...

·         #ThisIsSober: Tondra's Story: http://blogs.carolinas.org/dailydose/thisissober-tondras-...

·         #ThisIsSober: Brad's Story: http://blogs.carolinas.org/dailydose/thisissober-brads-st...

·         #ThisIsSober: Amy's Story: http://blogs.carolinas.org/dailydose/thisissober-amys-story/

·         #ThisIsSober: Q&A with Heather: http://blogs.carolinas.org/dailydose/thisissober-qa-with-heather/

·         #ThisIsSober: Allan's Story: http://blogs.carolinas.org/dailydose/thisissober-allans-story/

·         Thoughts on Alcohol and Drunk Driving from Local Experts: http://blogs.carolinas.org/dailydose/thoughts-on-alcohol-and-drunk-driving-from-local-experts/

Thank you so much for your time, and if you have any questions, just ask!

Source:Carolinas Healthcare System
Email:***@carolinashealthcare.org
Tags:Healthcare, Behavioral Health, Sobriety, Substance Abuse, Alcohol, Drugs, Health, Addiction
Industry:Health, Medical, Non-profit
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
