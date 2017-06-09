News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Modern Op Art by Evie Zimmer Opening Reception - January 7, 2017 6-9pm
Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of Modern Op Art by Fusion Artist, Evie Zimmer. Evie's featured show will run from January 7th through January 31st from 6-9 p.m.
Evie is an American artist creating and teaching in Cleveland, Ohio. Her early work consists mainly of traditional portrait paintings, although she had always been drawn to the intricate design, and energetic beauty of op-art. Eventually, Evie began to explore her fascination and her work blossomed into her current mesmerizing style.
Evie's work has been described as a "strange loop" of process and product. Her oil paintings radiate an inherent energy not unlike traditional mandalas with acidic colors transforming into soothing pastels, and geometric patterns melting into exotically organic shapes.
Located at 2658 S. Cherokee Way, in Palm Springs' historic Backstreet Art District, Fusion Art is one of an assortment of artist-owned galleries and working studios that feature diverse collections of original, contemporary art by locally, nationally & internationally recognized artists. The Backstreet Art District is located just off Hwy 111 (behind the Mercedes Dealership and the Estate Sale).
Founded by Chris and Valerie Hoffman, the gallery was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. Fusion Art (http://www.fusionartps.com) promotes and connects emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art experiences, art related education, engage in dialogue with artists, and purchase fine works of art.
Please join us for the opening reception. Evie will be in attendance to meet and discuss her art with all. Gallery hours are Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and by appointment. For additional information please contact Valerie Hoffman at 760-832-7568.
Contact
Valerie Hoffman
760-832-7568
***@fusionartps.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse