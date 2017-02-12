News By Tag
TreX Qld Named as National and State Championships
In breaking news from Triathlon Australia TreX Qld has been named as the 2017 Australian National and Queensland State Cross Triathlon Championships.
After the hosting of the highly successful 2016 ITU World Championships, this is yet another milestone for event company In2Adventure who have long been championing the sport of cross triathlon in Australia.
"We are so excited to be able to announce the Queensland event as the 2017 National and State Championships. After the disappointment of having to cancel the event in Snowy Mountains after Triathlon NSW scheduled a major club championships on the same date, it is so great to have the opportunity to be able to offer our competitors a National Championship in 2017. We would like to acknowledge the support of Triathlon Australia in approving our submission to make this happen." Robyn Lazenby, event director told us.
We were also keen to find out from the event directors what the new 2017 National & State Championship course had to offer.
"The amazing thing about cross triathlon is that every course is different and each has something unique and exciting to offer. The course on the Sunshine Coast is one of the most picturesque of the series, especially with the beautiful fern filled rainforest setting in Beerwah State Forest and Ewen Maddock Dam.
The mountain bike course is a 10km lap that takes in the newly developed trails within Beerwah State Forest. The course will test riders skills and endurance as they shred it around the flowing single tracks with some key challenges including some pinchy, rocky climbs, some craggy descents, bridges, creek crossing and fast flowing single tracks. We have also added a number of new fire trail sections to this years course to offer riders greater passing opportunities between the fast single track sections.
The trail run is one of my personal favourites with most the trail running on winding single track through ferned rainforest. It includes uneven, rocky trails, a creek crossing, some open trails and, of course, more of what we love about cross triathlon… Wet & Muddy sections!"
The event is also set to attract some big names including international great and reigning Australian National Champion Ben Allen who will be travelling to Queensland for the championships who told us,
"It's going to be an action packed multi-sport weekend of racing at the Aussie Cross Champs on the Sunshine Coast, looking forward to shredding the single track and defending my National title, can't wait to hang out with the In2adveture crew and enjoy all things off road"
Other key contenders include reigning series champions Brodie Gardiner, U23 World Champs silver medallists Max Neumann and U19 Junior World Champs silver medallist Dean Cane who will have the advantage of racing on home territory.
As well as being one of the major events on the 2017 calendar for Triathlon, Simon Lazenby Race Director told us that the event also includes a family MultiSport Festival with triathlon, trail run and mountain bike events for the entire family.
"From the littlest Mud Rats and Dirt Kids, to our Juniors and Sprint competitors right up to our hardcore Dirt Masters and Dirt Mistresses who will be tackling 3 hardcore events across 2 days the weekend has something for all comers.
It is exciting to be able to present an event across one weekend that has so much to offer including, a state championship, a national championship, a world championship qualification event, the state dirt master championship, plus a whole weekend of off road adventure with events for the entire family."
So if you love the dirt, if you love the outdoors and you love getting off the beaten track, this is the 'not to be missed' off road weekend adventure for you.
Event Fast Facts
Dates: 11th & 12th February, 2017
Location: Ewen Maddock Dam, Sunshine Coast Queensland
Events:
- XTriathlon: Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser & Dirt Kids Course
- Australian National Championships
- Qld Nissan State Series Championships
- Trail Run: 8k & 4k
- XC MTB: 50k & 20k
- Dirt Master, Mini Dirt Master & Junior Dirt Dude Championships
- FREE Kids Mud Rats adventure run and bike
Find Out More: http://www.trextriathlon.com.au
About TreX
For ten years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of the cross – or off-road - triathlon racing series in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX consists of a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels. For more information visit TreX here
About In2Adventure
In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific's premier adventure event specialists, and the proud host of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including adventure races, cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things 'off road' and 'off the beaten track' and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels. For more information visit In2Adventure here
