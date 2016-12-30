 
News By Tag
* Fiery Food Challenge
* Zestfest
* Pepper Palace
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


Still Time To Enter 21st Fiery Food Challenge

Deadline Extended: You now have until January 13, 2017 to submit and ship contenders for the best spicy food products in the world to the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, TX.
 
 
FFC-PepperPalace
FFC-PepperPalace
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fiery Food Challenge
* Zestfest
* Pepper Palace

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Dallas - Texas - US

DALLAS - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Due to unprecedented interest in the 21st Annual Fiery Food Challenge, Spicy Food Productions has extended the deadline for entry and product submissions until January 13, 2017.  The Fiery Food Challenge is a competition that invites hot, "really hot", spicy and zesty foods and fiery food-related products to be submitted by those folks vying for the prestigious Golden Chile Award – one of only two "fiery" food awards that stand out in the United States.  With a large panel of food and taste experts on hand, "CaJohn" Hard will be returning as the "Senior Product Consultant" overseeing the "blind" tastings of products in numerous categories from January 23-25, 2017.  On Friday January 27th, the first night of the ZestFest Weekend, an awards dinner will be held announcing the 2017 winners.

Last year Pepper Palace was the big winner across many categories in the Fiery Food Challenge.  Spicy Food Productions has raised the stakes for entries this year by inviting Pepper Palace to be involved, not as a competitor but, as a resource for the companies involved.  It is Pepper Palace's hope that ZestFest and the Fiery Food Challenge will help the company identify new brands to work with and promote as they work to expand their catalog of category winning products.   The company operates over 30 retail locations in the US and Canada and plans expansion into the West, Northeast and Midwestern US and Central Canada. International expansion is on the horizon as well. Pepper Palace is a privately held corporation that has won hundreds of National Awards for product, marketing and flavor. Pepper Palace prides itself on exceptional customer service and professionalism, but feels that maintaining this should be a joy rather than a chore.

Pepper Palace was founded by Craig and Tanya Migawa in 1989 as a kiosk in a Central Wisconsin Mall and soon expanded to include two inline retail locations. After successfully operating in Wisconsin for eight years, a family trip inspired a move south to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Pepper Palace opened their first Gatlinburg location in 1997 in a small storefront on the outskirts of town. Several moves were made to better, larger locations until finally reaching its current location in 1999, a 3000 square foot spot in a prominent Gatlinburg Mall. This was, and continues to be, the largest spicy themed specialty retail location in the world.

The Pepper Palace and Spicy Food Productions invite aspiring brands in the spicy food category to showcase their products at ZestFest and in the Fiery Food Challenge.   Download entry form: http://zestfest.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/NEWFFC2017....  ZestFest has proven to be a highly effective vehicle in building brand awareness and sales.  Trade buyers and purchasing agents for a range of businesses look to events like ZestFest to find the best products available to meet their customer's needs.  To learn more about ZestFest visit www.ZestFest.com.  To learn more about The Pepper Palace visit www.PepperPalace.com.

Contact
Spicy Food Productions, LLC
Greg Bagarozy
***@earthlink.net
End
Source:Spicy Food Productions, LLC
Email:***@earthlink.net Email Verified
Tags:Fiery Food Challenge, Zestfest, Pepper Palace
Industry:Event
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PreviewNet News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share