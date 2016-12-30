News By Tag
Still Time To Enter 21st Fiery Food Challenge
Deadline Extended: You now have until January 13, 2017 to submit and ship contenders for the best spicy food products in the world to the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas, TX.
Last year Pepper Palace was the big winner across many categories in the Fiery Food Challenge. Spicy Food Productions has raised the stakes for entries this year by inviting Pepper Palace to be involved, not as a competitor but, as a resource for the companies involved. It is Pepper Palace's hope that ZestFest and the Fiery Food Challenge will help the company identify new brands to work with and promote as they work to expand their catalog of category winning products. The company operates over 30 retail locations in the US and Canada and plans expansion into the West, Northeast and Midwestern US and Central Canada. International expansion is on the horizon as well. Pepper Palace is a privately held corporation that has won hundreds of National Awards for product, marketing and flavor. Pepper Palace prides itself on exceptional customer service and professionalism, but feels that maintaining this should be a joy rather than a chore.
Pepper Palace was founded by Craig and Tanya Migawa in 1989 as a kiosk in a Central Wisconsin Mall and soon expanded to include two inline retail locations. After successfully operating in Wisconsin for eight years, a family trip inspired a move south to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Pepper Palace opened their first Gatlinburg location in 1997 in a small storefront on the outskirts of town. Several moves were made to better, larger locations until finally reaching its current location in 1999, a 3000 square foot spot in a prominent Gatlinburg Mall. This was, and continues to be, the largest spicy themed specialty retail location in the world.
The Pepper Palace and Spicy Food Productions invite aspiring brands in the spicy food category to showcase their products at ZestFest and in the Fiery Food Challenge. Download entry form: http://zestfest.net/
