Moikabi Investments Launches New Website
The site includes extensive services information to help customers understand Moikabi Investment's complete range of Information Technology solutions. Information & graphics work together to provide a detailed overview of Moikabi Investment's capabilities across a wide range of sectors, including retail, office and outdoor.
Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website has been designed using the latest technology so the site is compatible with today's browsers and mobile devices - without the need for Adobe® Flash to view it.
The new website means that customers can now benefit from richer online content that is easier to navigate and share with others, assisting the specification process. This is a result of talking with customers and gaining valuable feedback.
On the Moikabi Investments website, visitors can also stay informed with the latest news of the company, and the whole information technology industry. The News & Media section features the latest announcements and opinion pieces from industry experts.
Furthermore, the new website allows users to share products and pages that interest them with others across Facebook, Twitter and Google+.
Visit the new website and give your feedback by posting a comment at www.facebook.com/
About Moikabi Investments
Moikabi Investments is a Consulting and Services company in the Information Technology Industry established in 2012 at Ramotswa, Botswana. Moikabi Investments customer-centric approach comes from understanding that clients need more than technology professionals.
They offer a strong tech support team in common and niche skill areas. Their offshore partners in USA work closely with locally situated team as they work to complete projects within time and budget. They currently provide services to a wide spectrum of clients ranging from solopreneurs to small businesses. They are actively engaged in both public and private sector, and are registered under the Laws of Botswana. For more information, visit http://invest.nathanielmoikabi.com.
Contact
Nathaniel Moikabi
***@nathanielmoikabi.com
