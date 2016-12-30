News By Tag
Opening Date Set for Second Dental Office Location
Beautiful, brand new Fountain Valley office created by respected designer
Starting January 9th, patients in and around Fountain Valley will have the opportunity to experience gentle, affordable dental care performed by doctors with many years of experience in creating beautiful smiles
"We're putting the finishing touches on our new Fountain Valley office now," says Victor Pham, Practice Manager at Oceanic Dental. "When patients arrive, they will experience a dental visit unlike any other."
The new office was designed by the Kohan Group, a highly respected healthcare architecture and interior design firm.
"The floor plan, furniture, fixtures, and colors were designed to work together in harmony to create a personalized, comfortable environment,"
The new location also has computer workstations and refreshments in the reception area. Outside, there are parking lot entrances on both Talbert and Euclid and for those who use public transportation, there is a bus stop just a few steps from the front door.
The new, second office is strategically located at the corner of Euclid Ave. and Talbert St. in Fountain Valley, one block west of Costco, a landmark in the Fountain Valley area.
About Oceanic Dental
Oceanic Dental was started in 2010 by Dr. Krystal Pham to help provide dental patients with high-quality, comprehensive dental care in a friendly relaxed environment. Since then, the practice has grown dramatically, prompting the need to expand to nearby Fountain Valley.
The team at Oceanic Dental includes five knowledgeable & experienced doctors who provide a full range of cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry.
Oceanic Dental enjoys the highest rankings on online ratings websites, including a five-star rating on Yelp!
For more information, contact Victor Pham, Practice Manager, at Victor@Oceanicdental.com, or call (714) 600-4456.
Contact
Victor Pham
***@oceanicdental.com
