News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TomCat/Summer Hill Films Announces Acquisition of a New Scifi/Action Feature Altered Spirits
ALTERED SPIRITS (2016) tells a story of four young people, who are pulled into an alternate dimension through a portal in a sweat lodge. On the other side four murderous spirits of centuries-old gold hunters await to steal the young peoples' bodies and return to the living world.
Starring Stephen Weese, who also produces, Vic Mignogna, Richard Epcar, Spike Spencer and Cristina Vee – widely recognized for their roles in high profile Japanese animation films, series and video games such as Full Metal Alchemist, Ghost in the Shell, Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil 6 and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Also featured is Andy McPhee (Sons of Anarchy).
"We are pleased to announce our agreement with TomCat Films for our film. TomCat has a proven track record with independent films, years of experience, and worldwide reach -- everything you could ask for in a distributor."
ALTERED SPIRITS is produced by "Finch Hollow Productions"
The film is set for release by TomCat Films in 2017. The label is distributed in the U.S. on DVD and Blu-Ray by "MVD". The company also has a first look deal with Gravitas Ventures for VOD releases. Internationally, Summer Hill Films attends all the major film sales markets including EFM, Marché du Film and AFM.
Read more about Summer Hill Films, LLC here: http://summerhillfilms.com/
CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS (Warning: some content may be NSFW):
Summer Hill Films: https://www.youtube.com/
TomCat Films: https://www.youtube.com/
FOLLOW US ON TWIITTER: @watchcoolmovies
Contact
Ted Chalmers
***@tomcatfilmsllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse