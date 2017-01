TomCat/Summer Hill Films Announces Acquisition of a New Scifi/Action Feature Altered Spirits

Altered Spirits Poster

-- Summer Hill Films LLC, a U.S. Distributor and international sales and licensing company, has announced acquisition of all rights for a new scifi/action feature film ALTERED SPIRITS (previously known as "Broken Spirits"). The film will be distributed domestically under Summer Hill Films' sublabel TomCat Films that is known for its scifi and horror films.ALTERED SPIRITS (2016) tells a story of four young people, who are pulled into an alternate dimension through a portal in a sweat lodge. On the other side four murderous spirits of centuries-old gold hunters await to steal the young peoples' bodies and return to the living world.Starring Stephen Weese, who also produces, Vic Mignogna, Richard Epcar, Spike Spencer and Cristina Vee – widely recognized for their roles in high profile Japanese animation films, series and video games such as Full Metal Alchemist, Ghost in the Shell, Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil 6 and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Also featured is Andy McPhee (Sons of Anarchy)."We are pleased to announce our agreement with TomCat Films for our film. TomCat has a proven track record with independent films, years of experience, and worldwide reach -- everything you could ask for in a distributor.", says producer Stephen Weese.ALTERED SPIRITS is produced by "Finch Hollow Productions", in association with "Anime Expo" and directed by Peter Bohush ("Geezers" and "9-10: The Day Before").The film is set for release by TomCat Films in 2017. The label is distributed in the U.S. on DVD and Blu-Ray by "MVD". The company also has a first look deal with Gravitas Ventures for VOD releases. Internationally, Summer Hill Films attends all the major film sales markets including EFM, Marché du Film and AFM.Read more about Summer Hill Films, LLC here: http://summerhillfilms.com/ about-us-2/ CHECK OUT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNELS (Warning: some content may be NSFW):Summer Hill Films: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCo9KyLzr99ZZTE7vA0nLUZg TomCat Films: https://www.youtube.com/user/tcprod1FOLLOW US ON TWIITTER: @watchcoolmovies