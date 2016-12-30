Orlando International Airport's Jessica Hyde has reinvented airspace through radio airwaves

Looking forward to a new year in radio, last year saw huge developments in the industry, especially in untapped major areas. Orlando International Airport (MCO) established more than just planes into the friendly skies

Orlando airport's Jessica Hyde reinvents airport radio

Contact

Ian Mahoney

***@internationalnewsupdates.com Ian Mahoney

End

-- The aviation industry experienced a new and massive insight on how to reach out and communicate with travelers as Jessica Hyde, the Marketing Manager of the airport, developed a way via the radio waves to redefine global airport customer service and marketing.The airport radio station FlyMCO 105.1 HD2 was created to use the scope and immediacy of mass media to deliver airport information, travel updates, community news and entertainment to the millions of travelers that use, and are fans of Orlando International Airport. "Customers always want more information and that is why we as Board members support this new and exciting FlyMCO radio station venture at Orlando International Airport," says Frank Kruppenbahcer, Chairman of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA). "We are now able to harness the timeliness of radio to help our passengers along every step of their journey."The digital radio station broadcasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week. FlyMCO 105.1HD2 is available for free on HD radios throughout 11 counties in Central Florida and can be streamed across the United States through the Radio.com App and Orlando International Airport's website and mobile app. Both Apps are free of charge.Originally from Cork, Ireland, Jessica Hyde has been recognized for her advocacy of Irish business and tourism in the international market. Having been active for nearly two decades in the Irish horse industry, Jessica currently serves on the Board for Freedom Ride, an organization dedicated to helping people of all ages through equine therapy.